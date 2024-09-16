Harbor Nights and Other Events Offered This Fall at Universal Orlando Resort Hotels

Some of the official hotels of the Universal Orlando Resort are hosting some special events and experiences this fall that are sure to delight foodies, wine and beer enthusiasts, and more.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are on sale now for a number of events taking place at the hotels of the Universal Orlando Resort, ranging from luau shows, to special experiences for wine and beer enthusiasts.

Taking place at Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Hard Rock Hotel, and Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, a full schedule of signature events for the fall season is being offered.

Jake’s Beer Festival at Loews Royal Pacific Resort was created for beer lovers and goodies, and happens only twice a year, featuring more than 50 craft beers and hard seltzers, along with chicken and waffles, flatbreads, prawns, and more. This event takes place on Friday October 4th, from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. Tickets can be ordered here

Harbor Nights at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel is back, inviting guests to the relaunch of the popular food & wine event filled with Italian charm and a taste of “la dolce vita.” Featuring Italian-inspired food, live music, dancing, and wine in the beautiful harbor setting, the event makes for a perfect date night or fun evening with friends. You can check out the full menu and wine list at the official site here, the official site.

Velvet Unplugged at Hard Rock Hotel featuring BBMAK will take over the hotel’s lobby with the great music for the British pop/rock band, who will be performing live. Known for their hits, “Back Here,” “Still On Your Side,” “Out Of My Heart (Into Your Head),” “Staring Into Space,” and more, the band has sold more than 3 million albums worldwide wand will be at the Hard Rock Hotel on Friday, November 22nd at 7:00 PM. You can get tickets at the official site, here.

The Wantilan Luau at Loews Royal Pacific Resort continues to take place every Saturday night year-round at 6:00 PM, inviting guests to experience the Hawaiian tradition of a luau celebration. This Polynesian-inspried all you can eat buffet features pit-roasted pig, fire-grilled beef, Pacific catch of the day, and more. You can find out more information or get tickets to this weekly offering at the official site, here.

continues to take place every Saturday night year-round at 6:00 PM, inviting guests to experience the Hawaiian tradition of a luau celebration. This Polynesian-inspried all you can eat buffet features pit-roasted pig, fire-grilled beef, Pacific catch of the day, and more. You can find out more information or get tickets to this weekly offering at the official site, If you’d like to visit the Universal Orlando resort, and stay at any of these official Universal Orlando Resort hotels, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel