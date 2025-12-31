"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for December 30th

It's our last show of 2025! We check out the new arrivals from Her Universe, Kendra Scott, Valentine's Day gifts, Squishmallows, Droids, and more!

Barely Necessities Episode 243 – December 30, 2025

Her Universe Letterman Collection Comes to Disney Store

Disney and Her Universe have teamed up for a collegiate collection that will speak to the hearts of fans at Disneyland, and hopefully, soon, Walt Disney World, too. The fashionable Letterman Collection recently made its debut at Disney Springs, and now selections from the series are available at Disney Store, but interestingly, not the WDW styles.

Celebrate runDisney: Preview the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon Merchandise

As the race weekend approaches, runDisney Blog has unveiled merchandise items that runners can pick up to commemorate their on-foot trip around the resort. Available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo at the Disneyland Hotel, fans will find a lineup of apparel, accessories, and collectibles, but they'll only be around during the weekend.

We <3 The Valentine's Day Collection at Disney Store

Now that the excitement over the big winter holidays is starting to dwindle, Disney Store is focusing its attention on all things Valentine's Day with the arrival of several charming collections. Guests can browse the latest arrivals in the Valentine's Day shop featuring everything from Dooney & Bourke, Citizen, Little Words Project and more.

Kendra Scott to Unveil New Disney Parks Collection at Disney Springs

For the first time, a Kendra Scott collection is featuring designs inspired by the Disney Parks, and fans won't want to miss the opportunity to add these beauties to their collection! Designs include Cinderella Castle, alongside the Disney "D," Tinker Bell and Mickey Mouse shapes

Sale Away! Take Up To 50% Off Sitewide with Disney Store's Popular Savings Event

We're just a week away from a New Year, and with the holiday excitement still in full swing, Disney Store is adding to the fun with its Twice Upon A Year sale! Now is a great time for fans to shop the retailer's biggest sale event, featuring discounts up to 50% off sitewide! These deep discounts apply to thousands of items spanning fashion, toys, home, and accessories. So what are you waiting for? Let's get shopping!

Snuggle Up with New Bluey and Bingo Squishmallows: Now Available at Walt Disney World

Spotted at Disney's Hollywood Studios are two new Squishmallows featuring Bluey and her younger sister Bingo. Interestingly, these two plush do not come in the typical circular Squishmallow style, but are more like the actual shape of Bingo and Bluey.

New Droid Factory Fridays Let "Star Wars" Fans Collect 'Em All To Build Bonus Droid Figure

Launching on January 2, 2026, Disney Store and Disney Parks are set to introduce a new, monthly celebration that will see the debut of a brand-new Droid Factory figure on the first Friday of every month. The new effort, dubbed “Droid Factory Friday,” will feature a unique droid inspired by official Star Wars content including the films, Disney+ originals, animation, gaming, and publishing.

Princess Limited Edition Doll (and R2-D2) Joins Disney's Star Wars Day Lineup

Designed in honor of the 45th Anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back, this new doll features Leia in her white pants and vest from her time on the ice planet Hoth. To help complete the look, Leia’s hair is braided into a halo and she’s equipped with a badge, gloves and boots, blaster, goggles, welding tool, and communicator accessories.

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – December 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store - December 28-January 3

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Head into the New Year with New Mickey & Friends Styles from Disney Store

A new year is on the horizon, so now is the perfect time to refresh your Disney wardrobe. Disney Store has just added new Mickey & Friends styles to their apparel lineup, and we are loving all the cozy and practical looks.

A Century of Charm and Heartarming Adventures: Disney Store Celebrates Winnie the Pooh

For the past 100 years, Winnie the Pooh and his friends have been charming readers and viewers of all ages with their heartwarming adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood. Now that A.A. Milne's beloved creation has reached a century of storytelling, Disney Store is encouraging fans to celebrate by rolling out a new collection featuring the "silly old bear."

Photos: A New "Winnie The Pooh" Starbucks Tumbler Can Be Your Cuppy Little Tumbley All Stuffed with Your Beverage

While many folks are visiting the parks for the fun holiday festivities right now, we’re doing our normal thing and taking a stroll to find out what’s new. While visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, we spotted a fun new Starbucks Tumbler.

Photos: New Figment Squishmallows Arrive at EPCOT

Joining the keychain option that debuted a few weeks ago is a cuddly, regular-size Figment Squishmallow that will provide you with lots of love and help your imagination soar. Find both sizes at the Creations Shop!

Character Couture: New Disney T-Shirts Arrive at Walt Disney World Just in Time for 2026

While visiting the Magic Kingdom for New Year's Eve Eve, we spotted a new selection of T-shirts at the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. These shirts feature a variety of characters, such as Marie from The Aristocats, Lizzie McGuire, Donald Duck and more.

Love is in the Air with New Valentine's Day Create Your Own Headband Additions

Last spring, the domestic Disney Parks tried something that was already a big success in the international Parks: introducing “Create Your Own" Headbands. The offering was simple: purchase a standard black headband, and then purchase as many plush characters as you want to make a completely unique-to-you accessory! Since then, a number of new characters and seasonal variants have joined the line-up, with the latest celebrating Valentine's Day.

