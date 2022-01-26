“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for January 25th

Barely Necessities Episode 61 – January 25, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

We’re back with a look at the Alice in Wonderland Dooney & Bourke collection, Walt Disney World Anniversary Pennants, and an exclusive Ariel Funko Pop! Next we’ll chat about Valentine’s Day gifts including Loungefly exclusives, a Minnie Mouse collection from Her Universe and our own V-Day round up. Finally for Star Wars we have week 4 of Bonus Bounties and new lightsaber hilts accessories at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Kyle tells us about Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary merchandise and Bekah shares her shopping list.

Dooney & Bourke Debuts "Alice in Wonderland" Collection on shopDisney

Celebrate your unbirthday this year with a new collection of bags from Dooney & Bourke that feature characters from Alice in Wonderland. The four piece series is available now on shopDisney.

Framed Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Replica Pennants Are the Perfect Gift for the Retro Collector

Proudly express your love for the Vacation Destination of the World with shopDisney’s new framed replica pennants. Designed after the classic styles from the 1970s, this Walt Disney World memorabilia is an excellent addition to any Disney collection.

Exclusive Ariel Translucent Funko Pop! Figure Makes a Splash at Entertainment Earth

Ariel just wants to be where the people are and that means she wants to be with you! A new translucent The Little Mermaid Funko Pop! figure is making waves on Entertainment Earth is the perfect gift for any Disney fan.

Honor True Love and Lasting Friendships with Entertainment Earth Exclusives from Loungefly

How are you showcasing your Disney love this Valentine’s Day? Loungefly has a few ideas that touch on love and friendship with three mini-backpack designs available exclusively at Entertainment Earth!

Celebrate National Polka Dot Day and Valentine's Day with Playful Fashions from Her Universe

In 2022, Disney fans can Rock the Dots and prepare for Valentine’s days with fashion forward styles from Her Universe. Minnie Mouse serves as the inspiration for a bright collection that features bold reds, playful pinks, and of course, Minnie iconography!

Valentine's Day Round Up: Disney-Themed Gifts That Honor Friendship, True Love, and Family

Valentine’s Day is getting closer and now is the best time to order gifts for those special people in your life. To help narrow down ideas, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite posts that feature plenty of cute and creative gifts that will make for sweet and magical surprises this Valentine’s Day.

Spider-Man Monopoly Game Swings into shopDisney

Well, well, well, shopDisney has just added another themed Monopoly game to their collection and this one is themed to the web-slinging hero, Spider-Man! Marvel fans will love the latest Disney version of the game that features five incredible Spider people and one Spider Pig.

Rancor and Lothcat Lightsaber Hilt Accessories Available in Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars fans can find all kinds of incredible merchandise at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Now, they can add even more flair to their Star Wars look with these new Rancor and Lothcat lightsaber accessories.

Bonus Bounties Week 4 Round Up – "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 4

For this week’s merchandise selections fans can find Hasbro’s Vintage Collection Boba Fett figure (3 3/4inch); new collectible card TOPPS (digital and physical versions) and Fifth Sun has more fashionable styles that truly embrace a retro feel.

Her Universe Introduces Cute Collection of Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Fashions

As Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration continues, Her Universe is diving into the festivities with their own assortment of clothing themed to the iconic resort. Perfect for spring weather and visits to your favorite park, this collection honors 50 years of magic and while allowing guests to show off their personal style at the same time.

New Wave of "Hamilton" Funko Pop! Figures Available for Pre-Order

Ever since its theatrical debut, Hamilton has taken Broadway by storm and audiences simply cannot get enough, you can even find streaming exclusively on Disney+! But if watching the show isn’t enough, fans can grow their collection of Hamilton merch with the latest Funko Pop! Broadway figures.

shopDisney Reveals Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series Line Up

Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction was announced in early January 2022 with just a tease about what was coming. Now shopDisney has added Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction page to the site showcasing the first collection and highlighting the themes for this series.

Photos: New Lunar New Year Merchandise At Disney California Adventure

Lunar New Year’s festivities have returned to Disney California Adventure for 2022, and that means the debut of specialty merchandise!

Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirts Magic Kingdom Edition Coming to Amazon Treasure Truck

Looking to bring a “chilling challenge” to your next Disney game night? Funko Games has the perfect option with their Haunted Mansion board game. Making things more exciting is the debut of The Haunted Mansion – Call of the Spirits Game: Magic Kingdom Park Edition—a new version celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

shopDisney Grab Bag: Ear Headbands, Rain Boots, nuiMO Fashions and More

So many new Disney collections, so little time! We’re back with another Grab Bag article showcasing some of the latest toys, fashions, and accessories to arrive on shopDisney that are sure to be a big hit with every fan.

Harveys Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tote Coming to Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs

Calling all fashionistas and Disney collectors! Harveys has joined the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with a trendy bag debuting as part of the Vault Collection.

Sleeping Beauty Castle Spirit Jersey and Minnie Mouse Ears Now Available on shopDisney

Disneyland fans who’ve been waiting for some new merchandise to hit shopDisney are in luck as two styles have made their way to the online retailer. A gorgeous Spirit Jersey themed to Sleeping Beauty Castle and a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband will brighten up your closet and bring some magic to your personal style.

