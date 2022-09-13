TV Review: “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” Puts the Marvel Star Through a Series of Endurance Challenges

After I left the screening of National Geographic’s Limitless with Chris Hemsworth at D23 Expo in Anaheim this past weekend, I said to a friend “I’m not really sure what the point of that show was.” “Was Chris Hemsworth shirtless at all in the show?” he asked, not having been in the screening with me. “Yeah, I’d say he was shirtless for about 65% of it,” I replied. “Then that was the point,” he concluded.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is ostensibly about the Thor actor learning how to manage his stress. But as soon as that premise presented itself at the beginning of the first episode (which was shown before a brief panel discussion with the creators, sans Hemsworth, at D23 Expo) I couldn’t help but feel dubious that a multi-millionaire superhero-movie star could really have that much stress in his life. “Sometimes I’m at a restaurant and I have to reprimand my children and people will be looking at me,” (I’m paraphrasing) he explains in one of the early scenes, and I hope it goes without saying that I couldn’t really relate.

Now I will say that Hemsworth has always seemed to me to be a genuinely kind person, and I’ve enjoyed his performances in just about every movie I’ve seen him in, so I have no ill will against the guy whatsoever. But I also can’t bring myself to have much pity for him– let’s face it, he’s living the dream. So to hear that Chris Hemsworth, idol of millions, is having a tiny bit of trouble controlling the stress of being an internationally famous celebrity… well, you’re probably familiar with the concept of the world’s tiniest violin. Anyway, enter a stress-management expert who introduces Chris to a series of exercises that should help him get his anxiety under control. This part of the show is actually pretty interesting, because essentially National Geographic is using Hemsworth’s presence as an excuse to teach the audience about how the human body reacts to stressful situations. That’s fair enough, and I’ll admit I did learn a few things about biology along the way. But then we get to the meat of this experiment– basically in each episode, the actor must overcome a death-defying stunt like walking across a crane dangled from the top of Sydney, Australia’s tallest building.

We see Chris training in a swimming pool with an Australian first-responder team, learning how to control his breathing in gasps between simulated drowning underwater (here’s where a lot of the shirtlessness comes in). And we see him and his buddies preparing for the crane walk by using a virtual-reality headset. I guess it’s theoretically fun and interesting enough just watching Hemsworth pal around with his mates and ruminate on the supposedly difficult life of a muscle-bound megastar, but about halfway into the premiere I started to wonder if Limitless had any real reason for being. There was never a doubt in my mind that Chris would conquer his mild fear of heights and walk across that beam overlooking Sydney harbor, so when he of course does it at the climax of the episode I felt little to no satisfaction from the moment. We do get a cutaway subsection (narrated by Hemsworth, to keep the tangent tied to the title persona) about a rock climber whose near-death experience caused her to embrace every moment of her life from that point forward, but even that feels like filler to round out the hour-long running time of this series. Ultimately, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth isn’t something I’d watch again or even recommend… unless, yes, you’re dying to spend more time with a shirtless Thor.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is coming soon to Disney+.