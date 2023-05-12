Disney Spotlights “A-Boar-Able” Red River Hog Mom and Piglet for Mother’s Day

In celebration of Mother’s Day this Sunday, Disney had shared the story of an “a-boar-able” red river hog mom and piglet at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Mom Daisy delivered this healthy and spunky piglet last month, and both are spending time backstage bonding. The healthy male, which has not yet been named, joins the seven members of the red river hog family – also known as a “sounder.”

Animal moms, like Daisy, help provide guidance to their young by teaching the skills and behaviors needed to thrive as an adult red river hog. All members of the family have been pitching in and spending a lot of time teaching the playful piglet how to forage and wallow.

Providing the very best veterinary care is Disney’s top priority, and the team of animal care experts has kept an eye on this adorable little piglet since he was still in the womb.

All animals across Walt Disney World – moms, dads and babies – have the choice to participate in their own health care. Based on her trusted relationships with our keepers, Daisy would enter a specialized crate during her pregnancy to allow our veterinarians to conduct ultrasounds and monitor her piglet’s health and development during Daisy’s four-month gestation period.

Like some other moms, Daisy likely will spend Mother’s Day relaxing in a mud bath. Wallowing in mud is an important natural behavior for red river hogs, and the coat of mud that sticks to their fur provides a shield against the sun and provides protection from insects.

Be sure to catch this pair wallowing around in the mud on Pembe Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge on your next visit.