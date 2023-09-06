“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for September 5th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 139 – September 5th, 2023

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Get a Jump Start on Holiday Gifting with Top Toys for 2023 at shopDisney

It’s a bit early to be thinking about gifts for the winter holidays, but with so many exciting toy options available now on shopDisney, why not get a head start on your shopping? Guests looking for dolls and playsets will find everything they need among Disney’s Top Toys!

Get The Glam Glow You've Been Looking for with Revolution x Monsters University Collection

Hello humans! [AHHHH!] The return to school doesn’t have to be scary even if you’re heading to Monsters University. Now that class is back in session (sigh) Revolution Beauty is making things a bit more fun as they celebrate the term with a Monsters University Collection that’s hideously good.

Pedal to the Metal! RSVLTS Drops New "Cars" Collection for Lightning McQueen Day

Racers, start your engines! It’s Lightning McQueen Day (9/5 for #95)! But before you get too excited for the day's events, why not take a pit stop over to RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) where they’ve just introduced 3 new shirt designs for the whole crew.

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Jack Skellington Geeki Tiki

It’s not everyday that your favorite Halloween/Christmas movie turns 30, so when it does, you’ve got to go all out! The Nightmare Before Christmas has reached this magical year and Beeline Creative is celebrating with a new Jack Skellington mug you’ll be proud to have in your collection

Answer the Ocean's Call! Entertainment Earth Exclusive Moana Translucent Funko Pop! Now Available for Pre-Order

“There’s a line where the sky meets the sea, it calls me….” If you feel the sudden urge to visit Entertainment Earth to check out this exclusive Moana Pop! we’re right there with you. The unique blue translucent deco is a creative take on the traditional Pop! figures and will look great among all your other Moana items.

Full List of Friends of Disney Participants at Destination D23

With just over a week to go until Destination D23 kicks off at the Walt Disney World Resort, D23 has shared a list of partner companies that will have booths at the event including: Lug, Citizen, RockLove, Sunglass Hut, Corckcicle, Rock ‘Em Socks and so many more!

Disney100: LEGO Tribute Camera Set Now Available on shopDisney

Is commemorating The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary the most magical celebration of all? We think so! Apparently others do too, as brands like LEGO introduce limited edition collectibles inspired by the company’s history. The latest addition to the LEGO Disney100 lineup is a Tribute Camera set that has finally come to shopDisney.

TCL Announces New TAB Disney Edition 2 Coming to Verizon August 17th

So much Disney magic in the palm of your hand! TCL’s TAB Disney Edition 2 Tablet has made its way to Verizon and Rebekah had a chance to check out this amazing new smart device. It comes preloaded with 9 Disney games designed to be enjoyed by fans of all ages.

Make It A "Bluey" Halloween With Fun Costumes and Accessories

If you’re already thinking about ghosts and goblins and lots of candy and sweet fun, be sure to check out these adorable Bluey costumes – for children and adults – and goodies to use this Halloween season.

Beast's Enchanted Objects Take the Spotlight on "Be Our Guest" Loungefly Exclusive to Fun.com

In the ultra charming number “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, Lumiere says that “no one’s gloomy or complaining while the flatware’s entertaining,” and we’re quite certain that sentiment extends to this exclusive Loungefly mini backpack from Fun.com.

Hasbro Marvel Legends Unveils New Infinity Saga Figures

Hasbro Marvel Legends has unveiled eight new figures inspired by iconic appearances from heroes in Marvel Studios’ The Infinity Saga spanning everything from Iron Man to Avengers: Infinity War.

Iron Man Arc Reactor and Other Epic Marvel Collectibles Arrive on shopDisney

There are many places fans can browse online to secure awesome items including shopDisney who just received a shipment of epic collectibles inspired by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: Disney100 Marvel Pins, Seasonal Celebrations, Star Wars

It’s a great week for pin collectors as shopDisney has a dozen designs inspired by Marvel Comics that have been updated with Disney characters. As the season changes it’s time to celebrate Fall, Halloween and even Rosh Hashanah (Sept. 15-17) and shopDisney has pins for each event. Last but not least, represent your favorite Star Wars Bounty Hunter with the blind box mystery series featuring 10 of the galaxy’s most infamous characters.

Sensational Six Earring Sets from Girls Crew Now Available on shopDisney

Whether you’re a first time Disney fashionista or just love collecting Disney themed jewelry for your daily adventures, shopDisney has tons of styles to check out including newly added selections from Girls Crew!

Greet the Fall with New Limited Release Jack Skellington Cinnamon Cupcake Disney Munchlings

The season of apple cider, cinnamon, and Pumpkin spice everything is back and even Disney Munchlings are getting in on the fun! A new limited release scented plush of Jack Skellington has come to shopDisney inspired by fall flavors and seasonal treats.

Cakeworthy Celebrates Disney Halloween with Styles Featuring "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and More

Disney and Cakeworthy have teamed up again for a new series of fashionable apparel that boasts a spooky vibe! The latest styles to pop up on shopDisney are inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas, Haunted Mansion, and Disney Halloween.

shopDisney's Encanto La Familia Collection Celebrates The Entire Madrigal Clan

With the help of shopDisney, everyone can be part of the “family Madrigal!” Whether you’re most like Lusia, Maribel, Antonio, or even Tio Bruno (shhh!) you can show your love for the stars of Encanto through a new collection that just landed at shopDisney.

Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter To Be Reprinted Due to High Demand, Additional Booster Product Arriving in October

Since its launch in mid August, Lorcana has taken the Trading Card Game (TCG) world by storm! But don’t worry Lorcana enthusiasts, if you missed out on securing Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter, Ravensburger has revealed that they are working to get more product into the market to meet demand.

Here We Go! Peter Pan Dooney & Bourke Collection Lands at shopDisney

The world of Never Land is closer than you think, so close in fact you can wear it on your shoulder! We’re not talking apparel or cute plush creatures, but rather a new Peter Pan collection from Dooney & Bourke. The latest Disney themed styles have arrived to whisk fans away to the enchanted locale.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Merchandise Event Coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports from September 20th–23rd

Annual Passholders are invited to take part in a unique shopping experience coming to ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex later this month. Passholders will be able to shop apparel, collectibles and more from past merchandise collections, for up to 60% off!

Board Game Review: "Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright" – Oogie Boogie Single-Character Expansion

Well, well, well. What have we here? The first-ever single-character expansion for Disney Villainous? Sign me up! The popular game from Ravensburger has featured villains from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films, and now they’re bringing the stop-motion animation baddie Oogie Boogie to the table with this incredible expansion set.

Train Like a Hero with the Marvel Avengers Fitness Collection from shopDisney

Wanna look “smashing” as you train in your favorite exercise discipline? Then you won’t want to miss the new Avengers Fitness Collection that just landed at shopDisney. The popular team of super heroes are inspiring on their own, but even more so when their emblem is featured on athleisure wear.

He's Smart, Sassy and Now a nuiMO! Guardians of the Galaxy's Rocket Joins the Popular Plush Line

There’s a new nuiMO in town and this one hails from the Marvel universe! Rocket of the Guardians of the Galaxy is the third superhero nuiMO to make his debut behind Groot and Hulk.

