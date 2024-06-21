Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 195: Relaxing Forest Retreat with Patrick Cotnoir and Bekah Burbank

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 195: Relaxing Forest Retreat with Patrick Cotnoir and Bekah Burbank
Date: June 21st, 2024 (recorded June 20th, interview recorded June 18th)

Listen

Topics

Returning guest and fellow Laughing Place contributor Bekah Burbank joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the fourth episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte, entitled “Day.” Plus, Mike interviews The George Lucas Talk Show producer Patrick Cotnoir about the new documentary I’m George Lucas: A Connor Ratliff Story, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
LaughingPlace.com

A Star Wars podcast from LaughingPlace.com

Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino