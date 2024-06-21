Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 195: Relaxing Forest Retreat with Patrick Cotnoir and Bekah Burbank

Date: June 21st, 2024 (recorded June 20th, interview recorded June 18th)

Returning guest and fellow Laughing Place contributor Bekah Burbank joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the fourth episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series The Acolyte, entitled “Day.” Plus, Mike interviews The George Lucas Talk Show producer Patrick Cotnoir about the new documentary I’m George Lucas: A Connor Ratliff Story, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

