Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 200: 2001: A Space Odyssey with Sam Rodriguez and David Murto
Date: July 23rd, 2024 (recorded July 7th)
First-time guest Sam Rodriguez (projectionist for the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles) joins regular guest David Murto and “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of director Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 science-fiction masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, as the 10th installment of the “Mike and David Movie Club.”
