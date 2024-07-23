Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 200: 2001: A Space Odyssey with Sam Rodriguez and David Murto

Date: July 23rd, 2024 (recorded July 7th)

Listen

Topics

First-time guest Sam Rodriguez (projectionist for the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles) joins regular guest David Murto and “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of director Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 science-fiction masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey, as the 10th installment of the “Mike and David Movie Club.”

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify