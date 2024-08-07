Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 202: The Kind with Tiny Nubs with Dee Bradley Baker

Date: August 7th, 2024 (interview recorded August 6th, wraparound recorded August 7th)

Prolific and acclaimed voice actor Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!, Phineas and Ferb, The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie) joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a brief discussion of his most memorable Star Wars roles, specifically Nubs on the Disney+ / Disney Jr. animated series Young Jedi Adventures and the clone troopers on The Clone Wars and The Bad Batch. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines!

