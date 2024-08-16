Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 203: Star Wars at D23 2024 with Kyriana Kratter and Brooke Geiger McDonald

Date: August 16th, 2024 (recorded August 15th, interview recorded August 16th)

Theme-park journalist Brooke Geiger McDonald from TravelPulse.com appears as a first-time guest on “Who’s the Bossk?” to talk about all things Star Wars and Lucasfilm coming out of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2024 with host Mike Celestino. Plus young actress Kyriana Kratter stops by to discuss her role as KB on Lucasfilm’s upcoming live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, we go over this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

