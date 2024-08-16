Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 203: Star Wars at D23 2024 with Kyriana Kratter and Brooke Geiger McDonald

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 203: Star Wars at D23 2024 with Kyriana Kratter and Brooke Geiger McDonald
Date: August 16th, 2024 (recorded August 15th, interview recorded August 16th)

Listen

Topics

Theme-park journalist Brooke Geiger McDonald from TravelPulse.com appears as a first-time guest on “Who’s the Bossk?” to talk about all things Star Wars and Lucasfilm coming out of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event 2024 with host Mike Celestino. Plus young actress Kyriana Kratter stops by to discuss her role as KB on Lucasfilm’s upcoming live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, we go over this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
LaughingPlace.com

A Star Wars podcast from LaughingPlace.com

Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino