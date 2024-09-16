Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 205: Rebuild the Galaxy with Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Alex Reif

Date: September 16th, 2024 (recorded September 16th, interview recorded September 10th)

Fellow Laughing Place contributor Alex Reif joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ animated series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Plus, screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit stop by to talk about their process of writing this miniseries, we cover this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

