Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 205: Rebuild the Galaxy with Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, and Alex Reif
Date: September 16th, 2024 (recorded September 16th, interview recorded September 10th)

Fellow Laughing Place contributor Alex Reif joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Lucasfilm’s new Disney+ animated series LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy. Plus, screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit stop by to talk about their process of writing this miniseries, we cover this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more!

Who's the Bossk?
