Channels Could Be Sold for Potential Merger of Reliance and Disney in India

According to Reuters, Reliance and Walt Disney Company want to sell some channels to grow closer to their planned merger in India.

What's Happening:

  • The merger has met resistance because of antitrust concerns that it would compete with Sony, Zee Entertainment, Netflix, and Amazon.
  • There would be a combined 120 TV channels and two streaming services, making the company worth $8.5 billion.
  • The majority owner would be Mukesh Ambani, who is Asia's richest man.
  • There are also concerns about cricket rights in India, where the sport is extremely popular.

What They're Saying:

  • K.K Sharma, a former head of mergers at CCI, previously stated: "With Disney and Reliance together, hardly anything of cricket will be left … Here, it is not merely dominance but almost an absolute control over cricket."

