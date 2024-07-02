Former Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Joins Flutter Entertainment Board of Directors

by |
Tags: ,

Former Disney CFO Christine McCarthy has joined the board of directors of online gambling company Flutter Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

  • McCarthy, who previously served as Disney’s Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to June 2023, has joined the board of directors of Flutter Entertainment.
  • The former CFO left Disney in June 2023, with the company saying she needed to take a family medical leave of absence.
  • Flutter Entertainment owns brands including FanDuel, Paddy Power, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sisal and Sportsbet.
  • At Flutter Entertainment, McCarthy will also be a member of the audit committee of the board, starting July 30th.
  • McCarthy worked closely with Disney CEO Bob Iger during his original stint as CEO, and also worked closely with his short-lived successor, Bob Chapek, on several cost-cutting measures.
  • Also joining the Flutter Entertainment board is former Warner Bros. Discovery director Robert Bennett.

What They’re Saying:

  • John Bryant, Chair of the Flutter Board: “Christine and Dob’s extensive experience in the entertainment industry will be an invaluable asset to Flutter as we continue to extend our leading position as a global online sports betting and iGaming provider. We look forward to welcoming both Dob and Christine to the Board as non-executive directors and benefitting from their unique perspective and industry knowledge.”
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning