Former Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Joins Flutter Entertainment Board of Directors

Former Disney CFO Christine McCarthy has joined the board of directors of online gambling company Flutter Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

McCarthy, who previously served as Disney’s Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to June 2023, has joined the board of directors of Flutter Entertainment.

The former CFO left Disney in June 2023, with the company saying she needed to take a family medical leave of absence.

Flutter Entertainment owns brands including FanDuel, Paddy Power, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sisal and Sportsbet.

At Flutter Entertainment, McCarthy will also be a member of the audit committee of the board, starting July 30th.

McCarthy worked closely with Disney CEO Bob Iger during his original stint as CEO, and also worked closely with his short-lived successor, Bob Chapek, on several cost-cutting measures.

Also joining the Flutter Entertainment board is former Warner Bros. Discovery director Robert Bennett.

What They’re Saying: