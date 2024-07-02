Former Disney CFO Christine McCarthy Joins Flutter Entertainment Board of Directors

Former Disney CFO Christine McCarthy has joined the board of directors of online gambling company Flutter Entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- McCarthy, who previously served as Disney’s Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to June 2023, has joined the board of directors of Flutter Entertainment.
- The former CFO left Disney in June 2023, with the company saying she needed to take a family medical leave of absence.
- Flutter Entertainment owns brands including FanDuel, Paddy Power, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Sisal and Sportsbet.
- At Flutter Entertainment, McCarthy will also be a member of the audit committee of the board, starting July 30th.
- McCarthy worked closely with Disney CEO Bob Iger during his original stint as CEO, and also worked closely with his short-lived successor, Bob Chapek, on several cost-cutting measures.
- Also joining the Flutter Entertainment board is former Warner Bros. Discovery director Robert Bennett.
What They’re Saying:
- John Bryant, Chair of the Flutter Board: “Christine and Dob’s extensive experience in the entertainment industry will be an invaluable asset to Flutter as we continue to extend our leading position as a global online sports betting and iGaming provider. We look forward to welcoming both Dob and Christine to the Board as non-executive directors and benefitting from their unique perspective and industry knowledge.”