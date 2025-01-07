Tony Chambers, Disney’s Head of Theatrical Distribution, is Being Promoted to President of the EMEA Region

Chambers oversaw a monumental $5 billion year at the box office for the House of Mouse.

After steering Disney through the Covid-19 pandemic, Tony Chambers, the Head of Theatrical Distribution, is being promoted to a new position, heading the company in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline

Currently, Chambers serves as the Head of Theatrical Distribution, overseeing the release of Disney films throughout the world.

While the media company struggled during the pandemic, Chambers helped Disney hit an astronomical $5 billion at the global box office last year with the release of blockbusters Deadpool & Wolverine , Inside Out 2 Moana 2 .

Because of this success, Chambers is being promoted and will serve as President of The Walt Disney Company for the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region.

Taking on his new role this February, Chambers is replacing Jan Koeppen, who is leaving her position after 6 years as part of a restructure.

Chambers will report to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Berman and Dana Walden as well as ESPN

A replacement for the Head of Theatrical Distribution has not yet been named.

Disney was the first studio to hit $5 billion in a single year at the box office since 2019, and it is the 6th time since 2010 that the House of Mouse has reached that milestone.

Chambers has 3 decades of experience at Disney, beginning his leadership of theatrical distribution on January 8, 2021. Previously he served as Senior Vice President of Studio Distribution in Europe and was a country manager for the UK and Ireland.

His role as President for EMEA will see him manage Disney content in the region for Disney+

What They’re Saying:

Alan Berman, Dana Walden, and Jimmy Pitaro: “EMEA is a key region in terms of the success of our business globally, and as we realign our strategy for our entertainment businesses there, we are fortunate to transition between two fantastic leaders. Tony Chambers is a seasoned senior executive who has a highly collaborative style and stellar reputation in EMEA and across the company, and he brings a wealth of experience to this important new role. We look forward to continuing to accelerate our growth in EMEA and around the world, and we are immensely grateful for Jan’s exceptional contributions, which have made a meaningful and enduring difference to this team and the company during his tenure.”

“EMEA is a key region in terms of the success of our business globally, and as we realign our strategy for our entertainment businesses there, we are fortunate to transition between two fantastic leaders. Tony Chambers is a seasoned senior executive who has a highly collaborative style and stellar reputation in EMEA and across the company, and he brings a wealth of experience to this important new role. We look forward to continuing to accelerate our growth in EMEA and around the world, and we are immensely grateful for Jan’s exceptional contributions, which have made a meaningful and enduring difference to this team and the company during his tenure.” Tony Chambers: “I’m truly honored to be leading the world-class EMEA team in this new capacity. It’s a dynamic region that has gone through incredible, positive change over the past several years and I’m very eager now to build on that momentum.”

Read More The Walt Disney Company: