Environmental Issues Create Delays In Second Storyliving By Disney Community

The new development in North Carolina has yet to break ground

Construction on the second Storyliving By Disney Community, Asteria, has been delayed due to some environmental issues, according to a report from CBS17.

What’s Happening:

About a year ago, Disney announced their second Storyliving by Disney Community, set for North Carolina and to be called “ Asteria.”

As of now, no ground has been broken on the project, and according to new reports, concerns over the environment in and around the Haw River have delayed the Asteria.

Set for an area just outside Raleigh, North Carolina, in Pittsboro’s Chatham Park, the planned community designed by Disney’s Imagineers has reportedly been experiencing wastewater issues, prompting a delay in the project.

Disney never announced a specific timeline for Asteria outside of projected home sales to begin in 2027, so it is unclear at this time how far these issues have delayed the project.

Meanwhile in California, the first Storyliving By Disney community, Cotino

Those homes and community, located in Rancho Mirage near Palm Springs, have been sporadically teased over the last few years, almost overshadowing the announcement of Asteria.

In Asteria, Disney Imagineers and home developers are planning to build about 4,000 various types of homes, along with pools, parks, restaurants and other Disney-themed experiences on 1,500 acres near the Haw River in Chatham Park, an 8,000-acre mixed use development, just northeast of Pittsboro in North Carolina. When fully built, there will reportedly be another 20,000 units in Chatham Park.

According to reports, an open letter was sent to the Chatham Journal in January where the non-profit environmental group, Haw River Assembly, asked Disney and its partners to limit the environmental impacts of the projected development’s roads, lights and expected noise. Haw River Assembly also requested the river, its water quality, and surrounding trees be protected.

MouseFanTravel.com

no obligation quote from Fill out the form below for a free,no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Disney travel planning



