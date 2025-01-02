Academy Museum to Hold Special Conversation with Pixar Director Peter Sohn

All guests are being reminded to wear their SOX.

Pixar fans might want to head to the Academy Museum in Hollywood for a special conversation with one of the studio’s finest – Elemental director Peter Sohn.

What’s Happening:

The Academy Museum is hosting a special conversation with Academy Award–nominated director Peter Sohn as he discusses the process of creating a world never seen before and gives us a look inside to his memorable animated films.

The conversation is part of the museum’s Gallery Spotlights, where the museum’s Education and Public Engagement team invites visitors to explore Stories of Cinema, the Academy Museum’s ongoing core exhibition that presents the diverse, international, and complex stories of moviemakers and the works they create.

The conversation with Sohn, known for his work at Pixar Animation Studios, including the recent hit film, Elemental , will be featured in the Academy Museum’s Grand Lobby.

Those wishing to see this special presentation when it takes place on January 31st at 12:00 PT should head over to the official site

Sohn joined Pixar Animation Studios in September 2000 and has worked on Academy Award-winning films, including Finding Nemo (2003), The Incredibles (2004), and WALL-E (2008) before making his directorial debut on the Pixar short Partly Cloudy . He later took the helm of The Good Dinosaur (2015), which became his first feature as a director. He was also an Executive Producer on Luca, before telling a far more personal story, directing the hit film Elemental , which was released back on June 16, 2023.

In addition to his contributions as a filmmaker, Sohn has lent his voice talents to several Pixar characters. In Ratatouille (2007), he voiced the character of Emile, and in Monsters University (2013), he is the voice of Scott “Squishy” Squibbles. Audiences also hear Sohn in Lightyear (2022), where he voices Buzz’s robotic feline sidekick, Sox.

director Brad Bird on (1999), as well as at Disney TV. After growing up in New York, Sohn attended the legendary CalArts in California. You can take a look at our own conversation with Peter Sohn from back when Elemental arrived in theaters in the video below.