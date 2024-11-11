Alfonso Ribeiro Injures Ankle at Walt Disney World Ahead of 500th Episode of “Dancing with the Stars”

A report from Parade is revealing that Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro injured himself in the most relatable way to Disney Parks fans.
What’s Happening:
- A new report is sharing that host Alfonso Ribeiro might appear in a wheelchair or with a cast on his ankle during the 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars, live, tomorrow night, September 12th.
- Over the weekend, Ribeiro was filming the upcoming Disney Parks holiday specials for ABC, including the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, when he injured himself during a routine on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom.
- Reports say that Ribeiro stepped into one of the trolley tracks and rolled his ankle, something that Disney Parks fans everywhere can relate with.
- Afterward, Ribeiro reportedly couldn’t put any weight on the ankle, and used co-host Julianne Hough for support until staff was able to get him seated in a chair.
- The injury was reportedly minor and Ribeiro was able to return to the production shortly after.
- While the injury itself may have been minor, Ribeiro reportedly endured much pain during the experience, with witnesses saying he vomited in a nearby trash can.
- With this taping and the live 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars separated by only a few days, fans are curious to see how Ribeiro is holding up.
- The 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars airs tomorrow night, live, on ABC and Disney+ at 8:00 PM ET. You can also catch it streaming next day on Hulu.
