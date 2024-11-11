Alfonso Ribeiro Injures Ankle at Walt Disney World Ahead of 500th Episode of “Dancing with the Stars”

A report from Parade is revealing that Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro injured himself in the most relatable way to Disney Parks fans.

A new report is sharing that host Alfonso Ribeiro might appear in a wheelchair or with a cast on his ankle during the 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars, live, tomorrow night, September 12th.

Over the weekend, Ribeiro was filming the upcoming Disney Parks holiday specials for ABC Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, when he injured himself during a routine on Main Street U.S.A. at the Magic Kingdom

, when he injured himself during a routine on Main Street U.S.A. at the Reports say that Ribeiro stepped into one of the trolley tracks and rolled his ankle, something that Disney Parks fans everywhere can relate with.

Afterward, Ribeiro reportedly couldn’t put any weight on the ankle, and used co-host Julianne Hough for support until staff was able to get him seated in a chair.

The injury was reportedly minor and Ribeiro was able to return to the production shortly after.

While the injury itself may have been minor, Ribeiro reportedly endured much pain during the experience, with witnesses saying he vomited in a nearby trash can.

With this taping and the live 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars separated by only a few days, fans are curious to see how Ribeiro is holding up.

The 500th episode of Dancing with the Stars airs tomorrow night, live, on ABC and Disney+ Hulu