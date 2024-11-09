Andromeda Reveals Secrets of the “Big City Greens” Theme Song in Latest “Theme Song Takeover”

We suspect you won't hear much if you ACTUALLY play the theme backwards though.

Let’s head to Big City for another Theme Song Takeover, this time featuring one of the best friends of the Green family from Big City Greens, Andromeda, who reveals one of the biggest secrets hidden in the theme song of the show.

What’s Happening:

It’s time for another installment of the popular short-form interstitial series, Theme Song Takeover , and for this episode, we head back to Big City from Big City Greens .

Okay, not really, but that’s how they present it in the short. It’s not some crazy four-season long easter egg, but how cool would that be?!

Big City Greens is currently in the middle of their fourth season, with production underway on their fifth. A recent Halloween episode showed Cricket and the Greens try and defeat an escape room that was operated by the big bad of the series, Chip Whistler, who has returned to Big City after faking his death after he was banished from town in Season 2. We are also waiting for a special Thanksgiving that is set to air on November 16th, along with another Christmas episode in December.

