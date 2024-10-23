Arena D23 Schedule Announced for D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience

The line-up teases news and announcements from many corners of The Walt Disney Company.

Following the release of pavilion information earlier this week, we now have more details on what will take over the main Arena D23 at the first-ever D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience.

D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience will take place at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil on November 8th, 9th and 10th, 2024.

As with the D23 Expo type events that have taken place over the last 15 years, D23 Brazil will host most of its main events at Arena D23.

Today, the schedule of events for Arena D23 was unveiled, which you can see below. Note that all times are in local Brazil time.

Reservations for each panel can now be made online for ticket holders here

If you’re unable to secure a reservation, a stand-by line will be available 90 minutes before the start of each panel, at the entrance of the auditorium.

Arena D23 Schedule

Friday, November 8th:

Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Disney Live Action and 20th Century Animation – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 9th:

Disney Experiences News – 11:30 a.m.

30 Years of Toy Story – 2:00 p.m.

Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 10th:

Disney Institute – 11:00 a.m.

Disney+ has everything! – 1:30 p.m.

Disney National Productions Disney+ and Cinema – 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are available to purchase here, and you can learn more about the event at D23Brasil.com.