Pavilion Information Revealed and Panel Details Teased for D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience

The first-ever D23 event of its kind in Brazil is pulling out all of the stops with a look at what’s to come throughout the world of Disney.

With just a few weeks to go until the first-ever D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience, more details have been revealed on what we can expect during the event.

What’s Happening:

D23 Brazil: A Disney Experience will take place at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil on November 8th, 9th and 10th, 2024.

During the event, fans can expect surprises and exclusive announcements, including a look at what’s new from Disney Experiences, previews of new releases from Disney Live Action, Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Marvel

Below, we’ll take a look at some of the event highlights and pavilions guests will be able to browse at D23 Brazil.

Event Highlights

Arena D23 by Bradesco/Visa:

Arena D23 will accommodate thousands of fans and will be the place where great talents and creatives will gather. It will host the most anticipated panels and presentations of this fan experience, showcasing the best in creative storytelling and innovation from across The Walt Disney Company.

Exclusive previews of films, series, games and shows and a sneak peek of what's to come will be presented, as well as the latest on new and highly anticipated projects in development around the world for Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line

An extensive program has been carefully curated for fans to enjoy unique experiences with presentations of their favorite titles and the presence of great national and international talent. Panel booking information will be announced soon.

Disney Moments by Claro Stage:

Disney Moments by Claro Stage will be dedicated to Disney characters, cosplayers, live shows and sports, as well as local and international Disney news. With continuous programming throughout the day, fans will find: Amazing spotlight performances from Disney Princess, Mickey & Friends, Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story and more Cosplayers gathering, a celebration of fans' creativity, with varied activities Live Radio Disney shows with renowned local artists The presence of local sports talent from ESPN Arena D23 by Bradesco/Visa personalities will also be present here with a live talk in special programming



Exhibit Pavilion

Disney+

Fans can step into the expansive storytelling library – a space that brings together the content available on the streaming platform, with interactive activities and a 360-degree layout designed for fans to explore from all angles.

Disney:

The biggest animated and live-action titles come together in this incredible experience. With activities and experiences from upcoming theatrical releases including Moana 2 and Zootopia 2, and Mufasa: The Lion King, Snow White and Lilo & Stitch, and, for Frozen fans, the chance to have their picture taken in a setting inspired by the animated movie.

Pixar:

An immersive space where fans will be able to relive their favorite Pixar stories. This experience will feature iconic films such as Toy Story, Cars and Inside Out 2, as well as areas dedicated to up and coming titles Elio, Dream Productions and Win or Lose that fans are sure to love.

Marvel Studios:

One of the biggest experiences at D23 Brazil, with more than 900 square meters, the Marvel Studios space promises to bring fan-favorite heroes together with surprises and interactive activities from upcoming titles Captain America: Brave New World , Thunderbolts and Daredevil: Born Again .

, and . Visitors can also book haircut services with a Marvel touch in a Marvel Barber Shop by Corleone. Hair salon services must be booked in advance. More information will be announced soon.

Star Wars:

A space where fans of all ages will have the opportunity to test their Jedi skills in a laser maze, plus other activities inspired by titles such as Lucasfilm’s upcoming Skeleton Crew and worldwide phenomenon, The Mandalorian.

National Geographic:

An innovative space with a dome design, reflecting National Geographic's commitment to nature. The booth offers a peaceful and serene experience, where visitors can interact with exclusive brand content, surrounded by decor that integrates elements of nature.

ESPN:

Sports fans can meet at this interactive booth featuring various sports activities, challenging fans to show their skills in disciplines ranging from basketball to American football. On Friday, November 8th, a special edition of ESPN Brazil’s SportsCenter will originate from the site, providing fans an opportunity to view the production and interact with ESPN Brazil’s SportsCenter anchors.

Star:

Fans will be able to visit the Star Experience to celebrate the most beloved series, such as The Bear Kitchen, where participants will be able to compete in a culinary challenge inspired by the acclaimed FX The Simpsons, providing a fun and interactive experience.

Disney Cruise Line:

A world of wonder and magic awaits at the Disney Cruise Line pavilion, where fans can discover the unforgettable experience of sailing with Disney from incredible Florida ports to destinations around the globe. Visitors will also learn about exciting new additions to the fleet, including the upcoming Disney Treasure, highlighting the growth and future of Disney’s voyages at sea. There may also be some surprise appearances from some favorite Disney characters.

Walt Disney World Resort:

Immersive experiences here include theme park photo opportunities: elaborately decorated sets will provide perfect backdrops for selfies in front of iconic landmarks like the Cinderella Castle or even with a statue of Walt Disney himself; as well as a fireworks show: fans can enter a special theater where videos of unforgettable moments from Magic Kingdom Happily Ever After

Games:

Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the universe of video games with must-see titles for PC, console and mobile; explore incredible worlds, with a special focus on the iconic Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Radio Disney:

A multi-purpose studio where São Paulo's pop radio station will broadcast live, featuring interviews with talent from the worlds of music and entertainment, providing listeners with complete coverage of the event. All this in a glassed-in space that will allow fans to follow all the action from the inside.

D23 Brazil Store Mercado Libre:

A paradise for fans with an incredible variety of products; hundreds of exclusive and limited-edition collectibles. In addition to a wide range of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and other nostalgic Disney favorites, fans will also be able to show their passion for D23 Brazil – A Disney Experience itself, with an exclusive range of products dedicated to the D23 Brazil event.

Gastronomy:

The event's food and beverage offerings will be carefully planned to immerse fans into the Disney universe, beyond the attractions and panels. It will bring a taste of the stories we love, with menus carefully designed to celebrate the iconic characters, films and themes of the Disney worlds.

Fans will be able to sample exclusive Disney character-inspired foods specially created by Bauducco and Bacio di Latte ice cream, as well as all food service, featuring brands such as Baked Potato, Patties Burger, Dr. Peanut and Nuty Bavarian.

Tickets are available to purchase here, and you can learn more about the event at D23Brasil.com.