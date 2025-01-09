Los Angeles’ Bob Baker Marionette Theater to Host Special Performances for D23 Members Next Month

A special show created just for D23 Members will celebrate iconic moments from Disney history at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- The Bob Baker Marionette Theater has been performing marionette shows and sharing the art of puppetry with Los Angeles since 1963.
- Now, the team is creating a special live puppetry performance with iconic marionettes, celebrating milestone anniversaries of some Disney and 20th Century Studios titles.
- Among the films that will be celebrated are Pinocchio, The Sound of Music and Escape to Witch Mountain.
- Four separate event times will take place for D23 Day at Bob Baker Marionette Theater, at the following dates and times:
- D23 General Members may reserve a ticket for themselves and up to three guests.
D23 Day at Bob Baker Marionette Theater will include:
- An archival lobby display of Disney-related items from Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s collection, including figures from some of the earliest Main Street, U.S.A., window displays at the Disneyland Resort and EPCOT.
- A pre-show live organist.
- One (1) Popcorn, one (1) bottled water, and an event gift.
- A show exclusively curated for D23 Members by Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s puppeteers, which will include live Disney-themed marionette performances and historical presentations—including a marionette by The Sound of Music puppeteer Bil Baird, the marionettes featured in Escape to Witch Mountain, and more!
- A backstage look at Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
- Ice cream in the lobby after the show—a Bob Baker Marionette Theater tradition!
