Los Angeles’ Bob Baker Marionette Theater to Host Special Performances for D23 Members Next Month

The iconic Los Angeles puppeteering troupe will put on a special performance celebrating anniversaries of various Disney and 20th Century Studios titles.
A special show created just for D23 Members will celebrate iconic moments from Disney history at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Los Angeles.

What’s Happening:

D23 Day at Bob Baker Marionette Theater will include:

  • An archival lobby display of Disney-related items from Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s collection, including figures from some of the earliest Main Street, U.S.A., window displays at the Disneyland Resort and EPCOT.
  • A pre-show live organist.
  • One (1) Popcorn, one (1) bottled water, and an event gift.
  • A show exclusively curated for D23 Members by Bob Baker Marionette Theater’s puppeteers, which will include live Disney-themed marionette performances and historical presentations—including a marionette by The Sound of Music puppeteer Bil Baird, the marionettes featured in Escape to Witch Mountain, and more!
  • A backstage look at Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
  • Ice cream in the lobby after the show—a Bob Baker Marionette Theater tradition!
