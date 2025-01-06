Details Revealed for First D23 Gold Theater Virtual Series Event – “Jolly Holiday: A D23 Musical Celebration of Richard M. Sherman”

The virtual event will rebroadcast the panel from D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, with new stories and commentary.

More details have been revealed for the first edition of D23’s new Gold Member exclusive virtual event series, D23 Gold Theater, celebrating the life and legacy of Richard M. Sherman.

What’s Happening:

The D23 Gold Theater will allow fans to enjoy pre-recorded digital presentations each month, beginning in January with the “Jolly Holiday: A D23 Musical Celebration of Richard M. Sherman”

Hosts Gregg Sherman (Richard’s son) and Disney historian Tom O’Day will share personal stories and commentary on the panel from D23.

This incredible session will embark on a melodic journey down memory lane featuring beloved Disney Legends, luminaries, and performers including John Stamos, Hayley Mills, Ashley Brown, Michael James Scott, and more.

Throughout the evening, you’ll be able to interact with fellow D23 Gold Members, and participate in polls and quizzes themed to the event.

This D23 Gold Theater will be available to watch exclusively at D23.com

Members are invited to log in beginning at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET for a pre-show experience.

The terms and conditions for the event are rather interesting, noting that members must have internet access for the event, and are themselves responsible for “any associated charges related to the services.”

Additionally, no other person in your household may participate in or be present during the virtual event.

If all that sounds too much, you can simply watch our full video of the “Jolly Holiday” panel below, as filmed at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Additional live programs as part of D23 Gold Theater will be announced at a later date, including “The Happiest Place on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland

