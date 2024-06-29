D23 Members Offered the Chance to Preview Two Walt Disney Archives Exhibits at the Arlington Museum of Art

D23 Members will have the chance to preview not one, but two popular Walt Disney Archives exhibits when they arrive at the Arlington Museum of Art in September.

What’s Happening:

Don’t miss your chance to be among the very first to journey through the magic and wonder of Disney costumes and storytelling at the Arlington Museum of Art.

You are invited to a D23 Member-exclusive special preview event featuring two spectacular exhibitions: Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives

The exclusive preview will take place on Thursday, September 12th.

More details on this D23 Member-Exclusive Event will be available soon.

About Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume

Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume immerses visitors in the textural storytelling and character development woven into Disney’s iconic costumes.

The exhibition is organized into three Disney archetypes: heroes, villains, and the spaces between, dedicated to the complex and intriguing antiheroes of Disney storytelling.

The exhibition features a stunning collection of original costumes, including the Sanderson Sisters’ wicked wardrobe from Hocus Pocus 2 ; Mary Poppins’ delightful traveling dress from Mary Poppins Returns ; Belle’s ball gown from 2017’s Beauty and the Beast ; the Evil Queen and Hook’s costumes from Once Upon a Time ; and the dress worn by Bette Davis as Letha in Return from Witch Mountain .

Through original items including ball gowns, sorcerers' capes, a pirate's jacket, and iconic glass slippers, Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume celebrates the artistry of some of Hollywood's preeminent designers.

Included in the exhibition are costumes created by Academy Award winners Colleen Atwood (also a newly named Disney Legend!), Sandy Powell, and Tony Walton, as well as Emmy winner Ellen Mirojnick and Emmy nominees Eduardo Castro and Penny Rose.

About All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives

All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives dazzles with prized pieces of jewelry and accessories. From crowns and tiaras to watches, rings, and necklaces, this exhibition gives visitors the rare opportunity to see these iconic jewels up close, while gaining an understanding of how integral they are to completing the ensemble and informing the character.

The exhibit is presented in five parts: “Every Little Detail” brings together over 80 small pieces from earrings, cufflinks, rings, and more “The Feature Vault” is an incredible collection of crowns, tiaras, necklaces, and pendants “Watches Through the Decades” chronologically showcases the Walt Disney Archives’ collection of wrist and pocket watches “Made for Screen” gives visitors a peek behind the curtain to see the process of creating some of the most iconic jewelry props “Reflections of Reality” showcases jewelry and accessories that were heavily influenced and inspired by real-life people and stories.

Bringing together some of the best of old and new, All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives includes King Brian’s crown from Darby O’Gill and the Little People used by Jimmy O’Dea, Elizabeth Swann’s pirate medallion necklace from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl used by Keira Knightley, Mia’s coronation crown from Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement used by Anne Hathaway, and Ursula’s shell necklace from The Little Mermaid used by Melissa McCarthy to capture Ariel’s voice.