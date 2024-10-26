Photos: Taking A Look Around Disney’s Booth At LightBox Expo 2024

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating the art of animation during this year’s Lightbox Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center, making its presence known on the expo floor.

Along with a series of panels throughout the event, which is taking place this year from October 25th through October 27th, Disney has a booth celebrating all its various animation divisions and giving the chance to students, professionals, and enthusiasts to learn more about their projects and careers within.

Further perpetuating the notion that all things animated are “Disney” however, this year (unlike previous years) all the different divisions are featured in a single booth. Therefore, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney Television Animation, Walt Disney Imagineering, Lucasfilm Animation, ILM Immersive, Marvel Studios and 20th Century Television, are all rolled into one instead of celebrating their unique voices, styles, visions, and projects.

That said, the booth is covered in art that will please fans from every genre. Sketch-style art from Walt Disney Animation Studios neighbors that of Pixar Animation Studios, with Moana and Anxiety next to each other. Another design on different side of the display puts Tater Ramirez from Disney TV Animation’s Primos up alongside art from Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. This continues throughout the booth, with one that is surely to catch the biggest Disney fan off-guard. Mickey and Minnie (stylized as seen in the Paul Rudish series) with Stewie Griffin from the long-running adult animation series, Family Guy.

A closer look at these photos will reveal those in attendance can get their hands on some fun swag for recent projects from each of those divisions, with buttons, postcards and more fun waiting on the tables to be grabbed.

With a mission of educating and empowering, LightBox Expo is the ultimate gathering of artists who work in the entertainment industry bringing your favorite films, animation, games, TV shows and illustrations to life. The event offers hundreds of programs, interviews, hands-on experiences, presentations, demos and more to help artists, professionals, and enthusiasts take their art to the next level, learning from the very best in their fields.

While Disney is only one part of Lightbox Expo, this year, other studios are present including Dreamworks, Laika, Netflix, Nickelodeon and so many other studios and artists are on scene to celebrate the artform. For coverage of this and past Lightbox Expo events, be sure to check out our page here.