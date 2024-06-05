Get A Sneak Peek Of “Disney Jr.’s Ariel” In New Trailer And Short Form Series on Disney+

Fans are getting a sneak peek at the new preschool series coming later this month thanks to a new trailer for Disney Jr.s’ Ariel, based on the classic story of The Little Mermaid.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Disney Jr. has released the official trailer for their new series, Disney Jr.’s Ariel, an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of The Little Mermaid. 
  • The series premieres Thursday, June 27 on Disney Jr. and next day, Friday, June 28 on Disney+.
  • Along with the new trailer, the new short-form series Disney Jr.’s Ariel: Mermaid Tales is now available on Disney+. Each two-minute short highlights a different aspect of Ariel’s life in Atlantica and serves as an introduction to the series.

  • Set in the fantastical Caribbean-inspired underwater kingdom of Atlantica, “Disney Jr’s Ariel” follows young mermaid princess Ariel as she embarks on fun-filled, action-packed mermaid adventures with her friends. It features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.

  • The series’ voice cast includes Taye Diggs as King Triton, Amber Riley as Ursula and Mykal-Michelle Harris as Ariel.
  • The series is executive produced by Lynne Southerland (Mulan II, Happily Ever After).

