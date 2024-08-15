Disney Lorcana Reveals An Error In Recent Debut Of D23 Collection

Disney Lorcana has shared that fans who got the Bruno Madrigal – Undetected Uncle card as part of the D23 Collection are now holding a rare misprint, with the wrong artist credited for the illustration featured on the card.

What’s Happening:

Disney Lorcana has shared an error in the recently released D23 Collection of cards in the popular trading card game.

The card, "Bruno – Undetected Uncle," with art by Juan Diego Leon was printed and released with the incorrect artist credit. Instead, Artist Matthew Robert Davies was incorrectly credited on the card.

Disney Lorcana has shared that this version of the card will not be reprinted, however the corrected credit is now on the app.

While Disney Lorcana took ownership of the error, fans were quick to jump to social media to point out that this will now make the cost of the original card skyrocket on the secondary market.

The card was part of the D23 Collection of cards, a limited availability special collector’s set for Disney’s popular card game that included six fan-favorite foil cards that feature expanded artwork.

The D23 Collection cards featured edge to edge artwork, revealing more scenery. The collection coincides with the growth and expansion of Disney Lorcana TCG, featuring a card from each of the first six sets: The First Chapter: Mickey Mouse – Brave Little Tailor Rise of the Floodborn: Cinderella – Stouthearted Into the Inklands: Ursula – Deceiver Ursula’s Return: Bruno Madrigal – Undetected Uncle Shimmering Skies: Vanellope Von Schweetz – Sugar Rush Princess November 2024 Set Preview Card: Oswald – The Lucky Rabbit

The new set was available for $99.99 at the Ravensburger booth during D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, but those not in attendance were not left out of the fun as the collection was available at select Disney retail locations on August 9th. These included: United States: Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort United Kingdom: Disney Store London Ireland: Disney Store Dublin France: Disneyland Paris Australia: Disney Store Pop-up Experience, Melbourne (D23 Collection available August 10-12, 2024, or while supplies last)

