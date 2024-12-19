“Disney Movie Surfers” Goes Behind the Scenes of the “Mufasa: The Lion King” World Premiere

The resurgence of the Disney Movie Surfers continues with a look behind the scenes of the world premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King.
What’s Happening:
- Following its return alongside the world premiere of Moana 2, Disney Movie Surfers is back for a look behind the scenes at the world premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King.
- Disney Movie Surfers, a mini-series taking Disney Channel viewers behind the scenes of Disney’s newest movies, originally debuted in 1998, continuing through to the 2010s.
- Returning hosts from the first episode, Ryan and Daniel Omoto, are joined by co-host Dai Time for a wide-ranging exploration of the world of Mufasa.
- The brothers begin by visiting real-life lions at the San Diego Safari Park, where they interview the voice of Mufasa, Aaron Pierre.
- From there, the episode also features interviews with Tiffany Boone (voice of Sarabi) and Kelvin Harrison Jr (voice of Taka).
- The Surfers also chatted with Olivier Roustein (Creative Director of Balmain) about the fierce fashion on the Mufasa red carpet.
- Watch the latest episode of Disney Movie Surfers for yourself below.
About Mufasa: The Lion King
- The upcoming film will explore the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands. In it, Rafiki relays the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala.
- Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.
- Mufasa: The Lion King stars Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
- The film was directed by Barry Jenkins, produced by Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak, and executive produced by Peter Tobyansen.
- Featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Encanto), Mufasa: The Lion King hits theaters December 20th, 2024.
- Find out what our very own Mike Celestino thought of the new film in his review, here.