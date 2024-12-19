“Disney Movie Surfers” Goes Behind the Scenes of the “Mufasa: The Lion King” World Premiere

The iconic Disney Channel segment continues its resurgence on YouTube with a look at Disney’s live-action prequel.

The resurgence of the Disney Movie Surfers continues with a look behind the scenes of the world premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King.

What’s Happening:

Following its return Moana 2 , Disney Movie Surfers is back for a look behind the scenes at the world premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King .

, a mini-series taking Returning hosts from the first episode, Ryan and Daniel Omoto, are joined by co-host Dai Time for a wide-ranging exploration of the world of Mufasa .

. The brothers begin by visiting real-life lions at the San Diego Safari Park, where they interview the voice of Mufasa, Aaron Pierre.

From there, the episode also features interviews with Tiffany Boone (voice of Sarabi) and Kelvin Harrison Jr (voice of Taka).

The Surfers also chatted with Olivier Roustein (Creative Director of Balmain) about the fierce fashion on the Mufasa red carpet.

red carpet. Watch the latest episode of Disney Movie Surfers for yourself below.

About Mufasa: The Lion King