Go Behind the Scenes of “Dot and Bubble” with New “Doctor Who” Featurette

A new behind the scenes video delving into the creation of the fifth episode of this season of Doctor Who, “Dot and Bubble,” has been released.

What’s Happening:

Visit the real Finetime and meet the Mantraps in this newly released behind the scenes video for “Dot and Bubble.”

The featurette begins by introducing us to Callie Cooke, the actress who plays the main character of this episode, the insufferable Lindy Pepper-Bean.

Showrunner Russell T Davies talks about the moral of the story, saying that Lindy “is better off in her bubble because she’s the monster.”

Director Dylan Holmes Williams takes us to the university used as the location for Finetime, showing how the world was brought to life.

The Mantraps, or slug creatures, were brought to life using a combination of real-life props and visual effects, which are both demonstrated here.

The featurette ends by talking about the final scene of the episode, where the Doctor experiences something he hasn’t had to deal with before – racism. This was actually the first scene Ncuti Gatwa shot as the Doctor for this season, and the cast and crew talk about the logistics and the weight of this incredible scene.

Watch the full behind the scenes featurette for yourself below.

“Dot and Bubble” is now streaming on Disney+ here

About Doctor Who:

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.