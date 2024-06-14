The Doctor Enlists UNIT’s Help to Find Out More About the Mysterious Woman in New Clip from “Doctor Who”

Just who is the mysterious woman that has followed the Doctor and Ruby throughout time and space? In a clip from this week’s new episode of Doctor Who, the Doctor visits UNIT to try and find out.

What’s Happening:

In this newly released clip, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) is telling UNIT about this mysterious woman (Susan Twist) who he has seen throughout time and space.

the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) is telling UNIT about this mysterious woman (Susan Twist) who he has seen throughout time and space. He explains how he’s seen her on Finetime, as an ambulance, as a portrait in 1813, and even a few examples from adventures we haven’t seen.

Right on cue, the mysterious woman is shown on screen with the words “S TRIAD Technology” behind her as she says “this is when the whole world is changed, by me.”

Watch the new clip for yourself below.

About Doctor Who:

In this season, The Doctor and his companion Ruby Sunday travel across time and space, with adventures all the way from the Regency era in England, to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman, and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

New episodes drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+