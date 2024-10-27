Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Reminds Fans To Pick Up Advance Tickets To “Moana 2”

If we buy, he'll say "Thank You" instead of "You're Welcome"

One of the stars of what looks to be one of the biggest movies of the fall is reminding fans that advance tickets for Moana 2, due out in November, will go on sale starting tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media (X) Moana 2 will go on sale tomorrow, October 28th.

Starting tomorrow, fans can get tickets to see the highly anticipated sequel from Walt Disney Animation Studios on sites like Fandango, which you can check out here.

In the sequel, Johnson reprises his role as demigod Maui, who in the original helped Moana restore the heart of Te Fiti and save her people.

Johnson also attached a fun video featuring his character, which again, reminds people that the tickets go on sale tomorrow.

You can feel the mana🪝💪🏾



MOANA 2 tickets are yours TOMORROW!



Almost time to set sail ⛵️



See you in theaters November 27th 🌊🌺@Disney @DisneyAnimation pic.twitter.com/nQ88JnEo5U — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 27, 2024

In Moana 2, our hero returns where she is joined by Maui once again, along with a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers who must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The sequel is directed by Dave Derrick and Jason Hand, with music from the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina, returning from the original animated feature.

Auli’i Cravalho will be reprising her role as Moana, with returning stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Awhimai Fraser voices the aforementioned Matangi, Gerald Ramsey plays Moana’s ancestor, Tautai Vasa, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda lends her voice to Moana’s new little sister, Simea.

Moana 2 is due in theaters on November 27th, 2024.