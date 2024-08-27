See The Remastered Wasteland In New Playable Demo of “Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed”

Those eager fans ready to enter The Wasteland once again (in a highly remastered way and on a different platform!) can get a taste of the fun that awaits them in a new playable demo now available of Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.

What’s Happening:

Along with a trailer, the playable demo for the remastered version of the popular game, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed , is now available on multiple platforms.

, is now available on multiple platforms. Those wishing to play the demo can now find it via the PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5, at the Microsoft Store for XBox Series X|S and Xbox One, and at the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch. A PC Version is also available via Steam.

Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is a faithful remake of the beloved classic adventure, Epic Mickey (which originally was available exclusively on the Nintendo Wii) that debuted back in 2010. The game follows Mickey Mouse, who damages a world created by Yen Sid (the iconic sorcerer from Fantasia) for forgotten characters and concepts that must be saved from The Blot.

The game world, “The Wasteland,” to the delight of Disney fans, is a highly stylized world that is physically inspired by Disneyland

Notably, the game also features Oswald The Lucky Rabbit, in one of his first appearances since Disney officially regained ownership of the character in 2006. The game historically marked the first time that both Mickey and Oswald appeared together.

The game was created as part of an effort to rebrand the iconic Mickey Mouse, and became a fan favorite for gamers everywhere, especially those who were also Disney fans. When the new Rebrushed game was announced, fans got extra excited as it will now be available on various platforms – considering the one of the primary complaints for the Nintendo Wii original was its camera control system. A sequel was also released in 2012 across numerous platforms, Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two .

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is scheduled for release across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 24, 2024.