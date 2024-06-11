Four “Doctor Who” Episodes Featuring the Fifteenth Doctor to Receive Target Novelizations

Novelizations of four of this season’s episodes of Doctor Who are set to be released in paperback and audiobook this August.

What’s Happening:

BBC Books have announced the publication of four Doctor Who Target novelisations from Season 1 with the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday, as played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson.

Target novelisations from Season 1 with the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday, as played by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. Space Babies , 73 Yards and Rogue will be available on August 8th in paperback and audiobook, alongside the debut of The Church on Ruby Road in paperback format (previously only available in hardback

, and will be available on August 8th in paperback and audiobook, alongside the debut of in paperback format (previously only The August 8th release date is for the United Kingdom, with a U.S. release likely following a few weeks later.

All four novelizations have been written by an exciting generation of new Doctor Who authors, with some familiar names to the series already – Alison Rumfitt, Scott Handcock, Kate Herron, Briony Redman and Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson.

authors, with some familiar names to the series already – Alison Rumfitt, Scott Handcock, Kate Herron, Briony Redman and Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson. Launched in 1973, Target Books published novelisations of almost every Doctor Who serial aired between 1963 and 1989.

serial aired between 1963 and 1989. To the delight of fans, BBC Books began reissuing these classic paperbacks in 2012, and in 2018 expanded the Target range to include all-new novelisations of modern-era episodes.

“Space Babies” by Alison Rumfitt

In space, something can hear you scream. And that something is coming. On her first adventure in outer space, Ruby learns that the universe is bigger, more colorful, and crazier than she could ever have imagined. She also learns that even the Doctor can feel afraid – and that certain nightmares are all too real…

A new voice to Doctor Who fiction, Alison Rumfitt, presents the Target novelisation of Russell T Davies’ first space adventure for the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby Sunday.

“73 Yards” by Scott Handcock

How long is 73 yards? Haunted by a sinister presence, Ruby must cope with losing the Doctor and the life she once knew. With her new life without her best friend becoming bleaker by the day, something terrifying is unleashed, and it’s up to Ruby to stop it.

This eerie episode from Russell T Davies is novelised by series script editor Scott Handcock.

“Rogue” by Kate Herron and Briony Redman

Doctor Who does Bridgerton with an alien twist in a sparky novelisation from original scriptwriters Kate Herron ( Loki ) and Briony Redman.

does with an alien twist in a sparky novelisation from original scriptwriters Kate Herron ( ) and Briony Redman. Earth’s Regency era – a time of culture, extravagance, sumptuous balls… and aliens? While Ruby is a popular new addition to the Duchess of Pemberton’s ball, the Doctor’s world is about to be forever rocked by a dashing visitor from space. With many party-guests facing an identity crisis like no other, it is up to the Doctor and Ruby to stop the menacing Chuldurs’ plot.

“The Church on Ruby Road” by Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson

Chance. Misfortune. Coincidence. These are the weapons of choice for the Doctor’s latest enemies. And those enemies are very, very hungry…For Ruby Sunday, this Christmas Eve is a birthday she’ll never forget. It’s the day she joins the Doctor onboard a Goblin ship. The day she learns of dangers from beyond the universe. The day her life really begins… or, perhaps, the day it ends.

The Target novelisation of the first full adventure featuring the Fifteenth Doctor, and the introduction of his new best friend, Ruby Sunday. Russell T Davies’ original script has been novelised by up-and-coming literary talent Esmie Jikiemi-Pearson.

New episodes of Doctor Who drop each Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.