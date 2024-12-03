“Futurama” Cast to Appear at C2E2 2025 for Photo Ops, Autographs and Panel

Appearing at C2E2 2025 are Katey Sagal, Billy West, Phil LaMarr and John DiMaggio.
The cast of the popular, long-running animated sci-fi sitcom Futurama will be heading to Chicago to participate in C2E2 2025.

L-R: Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Phil LaMarr
What’s Happening:

  • Futurama cast members Katey Sagal, Billy West, Phil LaMarr, and John DiMaggio will appear at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in 2025 for photo ops, autograph sessions, and to participate in a joint cast panel.
  • C2E2 returns to McCormick Place from April 11th–13th, 2025.
  • Billy West, Phil LaMarr, and John DiMaggio will meet fans for all three days of C2E2, while Katey Sagal will be there Saturday and Sunday.
  • Fans can pre-purchase autographs with Sagal and DiMaggio and autographs with West and LaMarr will be sold at their tables at the event.
  • The Futurama cast joins previously announced guests for C2E2 2025, including cast members from Starship Troopers, Critical Role, Red Dead Redemption and Baldur’s Gate 3.
  • More guest announcements will be made leading up to the event in April.
  • At C2E2, fans can interact with award-winning comic artists, anime voice actors, and their favorite celebrities, all while celebrating pop culture with other fans and discovering exclusive merchandise and unique artwork.
  • Tickets for C2E2 2025 are now on sale for the general public, with multi-day and single-day options available.
  • The most recent season of Futurama, which debuted back in July, is streaming exclusively on Hulu.
