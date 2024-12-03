“Futurama” Cast to Appear at C2E2 2025 for Photo Ops, Autographs and Panel

The cast of the popular, long-running animated sci-fi sitcom Futurama will be heading to Chicago to participate in C2E2 2025.
What’s Happening:
- Futurama cast members Katey Sagal, Billy West, Phil LaMarr, and John DiMaggio will appear at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in 2025 for photo ops, autograph sessions, and to participate in a joint cast panel.
- C2E2 returns to McCormick Place from April 11th–13th, 2025.
- Billy West, Phil LaMarr, and John DiMaggio will meet fans for all three days of C2E2, while Katey Sagal will be there Saturday and Sunday.
- Fans can pre-purchase autographs with Sagal and DiMaggio and autographs with West and LaMarr will be sold at their tables at the event.
- The Futurama cast joins previously announced guests for C2E2 2025, including cast members from Starship Troopers, Critical Role, Red Dead Redemption and Baldur’s Gate 3.
- More guest announcements will be made leading up to the event in April.
- At C2E2, fans can interact with award-winning comic artists, anime voice actors, and their favorite celebrities, all while celebrating pop culture with other fans and discovering exclusive merchandise and unique artwork.
- Tickets for C2E2 2025 are now on sale for the general public, with multi-day and single-day options available.
- The most recent season of Futurama, which debuted back in July, is streaming exclusively on Hulu.
