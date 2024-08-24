As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 26th-31st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 26th-31st:

Monday, August 26 Megan McNamee and Judy Delaware ( Feeding Littles Lunches ) Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Sanaa Lathan ( The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat ) Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez ( Only Murders in the Building ) The Right Stuff Series with Lori Bergamotto: Best backpacks and lunch boxes for back to school

Tuesday, August 27 Andy Roddick talks about the U.S. Open The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto: Best water bottles for back to school Maya Feller (Healthy meal ideas)

Wednesday, August 28 Grace Van Patten and Jackson White ( Tell Me Lies ) Nicole Eggert ( After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun ) The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto: Best tech for back to school

Thursday, August 29 Johnathon Schaech ( Blue Ridge ) GMA August Buzz Pick Becky Worley (Testing the best walking shoes) The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto: Best back-to-school fashions Scottie Scheffler (Professional golfer)

Friday, August 30 GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Megan Moroney Finale of The Right Stuff series: Back-to-school extra essentials College Game Day with Jess Sims

Saturday, August 31 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.