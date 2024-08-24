“GMA” Guest List: Cast of “Only Murders in the Building” and More to Appear Week of August 26th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 26th-31st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of August 26th-31st:

  • Monday, August 26
  • Tuesday, August 27
    • Andy Roddick talks about the U.S. Open
    • The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto: Best water bottles for back to school
    • Maya Feller (Healthy meal ideas)
  • Wednesday, August 28
    • Grace Van Patten and Jackson White (Tell Me Lies)
    • Nicole Eggert (After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun)
    • The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto: Best tech for back to school
  • Thursday, August 29
    • Johnathon Schaech (Blue Ridge)
    • GMA August Buzz Pick
    • Becky Worley (Testing the best walking shoes)
    • The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto: Best back-to-school fashions
    • Scottie Scheffler (Professional golfer)
  • Friday, August 30
    • GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Megan Moroney
    • Finale of The Right Stuff series: Back-to-school extra essentials
    • College Game Day with Jess Sims
  • Saturday, August 31
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

