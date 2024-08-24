As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for August 26th-31st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of August 26th-31st:
- Monday, August 26
- Megan McNamee and Judy Delaware (Feeding Littles Lunches)
- Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Sanaa Lathan (The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat)
- Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- The Right Stuff Series with Lori Bergamotto: Best backpacks and lunch boxes for back to school
- Tuesday, August 27
- Andy Roddick talks about the U.S. Open
- The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto: Best water bottles for back to school
- Maya Feller (Healthy meal ideas)
- Wednesday, August 28
- Grace Van Patten and Jackson White (Tell Me Lies)
- Nicole Eggert (After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun)
- The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto: Best tech for back to school
- Thursday, August 29
- Johnathon Schaech (Blue Ridge)
- GMA August Buzz Pick
- Becky Worley (Testing the best walking shoes)
- The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto: Best back-to-school fashions
- Scottie Scheffler (Professional golfer)
- Friday, August 30
- GMA Summer Concert Series: Performance by Megan Moroney
- Finale of The Right Stuff series: Back-to-school extra essentials
- College Game Day with Jess Sims
- Saturday, August 31
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.