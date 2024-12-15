As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 20th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 16th-21st:
- Monday, December 16
- Interview with the cast of The Simpsons on Disney+
- Billy Eichner (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- Ericka Sóuter (Tips for handling the holidays)
- Jolly Holiday Countdown series: Trending holiday gifts
- Barlow & Bear (composers, Moana 2; Performance of “Beyond”)
- Tuesday, December 17
- Jolly Holiday Countdown series: Bob Roth (Tps on how to stay calm amidst holiday stress)
- Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult (Nosferatu)
- Hholiday edition of Show Me The Money
- Wednesday, December 18
- Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- Jolly Holiday Countdown (Favorite coffee table books)
- Lori Bergamotto (Gift guide for kids)
- Exclusive first look at the new technology helping consumers at retail stores
- Thursday, December 19
- Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
- Petra Němcová remembers the tsunami that changed her life
- How to save money on holiday greeting cards
- Jennifer Lynn Barnes (The Grandest Game)
- Friday, December 20
- Jolly Holiday Countdown: Chef Buddy Valastro (Stress-free holiday baking tips)
- Cast of Squid Game
- Dr. Mona Amin (Dscussion about kids and their physical health during the holidays)
- Petra Němcová
- Saturday, December 21
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
