As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 20th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 16th-21st:

Monday, December 16 Interview with the cast of The Simpsons on Disney+ Billy Eichner ( Mufasa: The Lion King Ericka Sóuter (Tips for handling the holidays) Jolly Holiday Countdown series: Trending holiday gifts Barlow & Bear (composers, Moana 2

Tuesday, December 17 Jolly Holiday Countdown series: Bob Roth (Tps on how to stay calm amidst holiday stress) Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult ( Nosferatu ) Hholiday edition of Show Me The Money

Wednesday, December 18 Aaron Pierre ( Mufasa: The Lion King ) Jolly Holiday Countdown (Favorite coffee table books) Lori Bergamotto (Gift guide for kids) Exclusive first look at the new technology helping consumers at retail stores

Thursday, December 19 Nicole Kidman ( Babygirl ) Petra Němcová remembers the tsunami that changed her life How to save money on holiday greeting cards Jennifer Lynn Barnes ( The Grandest Game )

Friday, December 20 Jolly Holiday Countdown: Chef Buddy Valastro (Stress-free holiday baking tips) Cast of Squid Game Dr. Mona Amin (Dscussion about kids and their physical health during the holidays) Petra Němcová

Saturday, December 21 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



