“GMA” Guest List: Casts of “The Simpsons,” “Squid Game” and More to Appear Week of December 16th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 20th-21st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 16th-21st:

  • Monday, December 16
    • Interview with the cast of The Simpsons on Disney+
    • Billy Eichner (Mufasa: The Lion King)
    • Ericka Sóuter (Tips for handling the holidays)
    • Jolly Holiday Countdown series: Trending holiday gifts
    • Barlow & Bear (composers, Moana 2; Performance of “Beyond”)
  • Tuesday, December 17
    • Jolly Holiday Countdown series: Bob Roth (Tps on how to stay calm amidst holiday stress)
    • Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult (Nosferatu)
    • Hholiday edition of Show Me The Money
  • Wednesday, December 18
    • Aaron Pierre (Mufasa: The Lion King)
    • Jolly Holiday Countdown (Favorite coffee table books)
    • Lori Bergamotto (Gift guide for kids)
    • Exclusive first look at the new technology helping consumers at retail stores
  • Thursday, December 19
    • Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
    • Petra Němcová remembers the tsunami that changed her life
    • How to save money on holiday greeting cards
    • Jennifer Lynn Barnes (The Grandest Game)
  • Friday, December 20
    • Jolly Holiday Countdown: Chef Buddy Valastro (Stress-free holiday baking tips)
    • Cast of Squid Game
    • Dr. Mona Amin (Dscussion about kids and their physical health during the holidays)
    • Petra Němcová
  • Saturday, December 21
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.