“GMA” Guest List: Amy Adams, Lin-Manuel Miranda and More to Appear Week of December 2nd

Tia Mowry, Mindy Kaling, Janelle James and others will also stop by the show.
by
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 2nd-7th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

  Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 2nd-7th:

  • Monday, December 2
  • Tuesday, December 3
    • Gilbert Cruz (The New York Times Best Books of the Year)
    • Giving Tuesday with philanthropist Melinda Gates
    • Shira Gill (Lifestyle expert)
    • Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto (Ideas to light up your yard)
  • Wednesday, December 4
    • Tia Mowry (A Very Merry Beauty Salon)
    • 3 for 31 challenge with Robin Arzón
    • Mindy Kaling (The Sex Lives of College Girls)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Tips on how to take the perfect holiday family photo
  • Thursday, December 5
    • GMA December Book Club pick
    • Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Amrit Kaur, Mia Rodgers and Gracie Lawrence (Sex Lives of College Girls)
    • Emma Villaneda (Budget-friendly holiday décor ideas)
    • Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
  • Friday, December 6
    • Budget-friendly holiday meal ideas
    • Amy Adams
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Customized holiday gift idea deals)
  • Saturday, December 7
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.