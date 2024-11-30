Tia Mowry, Mindy Kaling, Janelle James and others will also stop by the show.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 2nd-7th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 2nd-7th:

Monday, December 2 Performance by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra Cyber Monday Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Lin-Manuel Miranda ( Mufasa: The Lion King ) Janelle James ( Abbott Elementary )

Tuesday, December 3 Gilbert Cruz ( The New York Times Best Books of the Year) Giving Tuesday with philanthropist Melinda Gates Shira Gill (Lifestyle expert) Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto (Ideas to light up your yard)

Wednesday, December 4 Tia Mowry ( A Very Merry Beauty Salon ) 3 for 31 challenge with Robin Arzón Mindy Kaling ( The Sex Lives of College Girls ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Tips on how to take the perfect holiday family photo

Thursday, December 5 GMA December Book Club pick Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Amrit Kaur, Mia Rodgers and Gracie Lawrence ( Sex Lives of College Girls ) Emma Villaneda (Budget-friendly holiday décor ideas) Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, December 6 Budget-friendly holiday meal ideas Amy Adams The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Customized holiday gift idea deals)

Saturday, December 7 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.