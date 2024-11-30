As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 2nd-7th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 2nd-7th:
- Monday, December 2
- Performance by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Cyber Monday Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mufasa: The Lion King)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Tuesday, December 3
- Gilbert Cruz (The New York Times Best Books of the Year)
- Giving Tuesday with philanthropist Melinda Gates
- Shira Gill (Lifestyle expert)
- Shop GMA series with Lori Bergamotto (Ideas to light up your yard)
- Wednesday, December 4
- Tia Mowry (A Very Merry Beauty Salon)
- 3 for 31 challenge with Robin Arzón
- Mindy Kaling (The Sex Lives of College Girls)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tips on how to take the perfect holiday family photo
- Thursday, December 5
- GMA December Book Club pick
- Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Amrit Kaur, Mia Rodgers and Gracie Lawrence (Sex Lives of College Girls)
- Emma Villaneda (Budget-friendly holiday décor ideas)
- Deals & Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
- Friday, December 6
- Budget-friendly holiday meal ideas
- Amy Adams
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Customized holiday gift idea deals)
- Saturday, December 7
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.