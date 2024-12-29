This week "GMA" Previews the Fiesta Bowl, revisits Robin Roberts' "Hot Ones" and so much more!

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 30th-January 4th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of December 30th-January 4th:

Monday, December 30 Chef Joe Isidori (Favorite New Year’s Eve party appetizers) Will Ganss (Must-read books of 2024) Ryan Seacrest ( Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest )

Tuesday, December 31 Laura Gassner Otting (Tips for landing a new job in the new year) Lori Bergamotto (Fashion and beauty gift card deals) Reports on how to clean and keep your chimney and furnace safe Preview of the college football Fiesta Bowl Ramit Sethi ( Money for Couples ) Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Don Pettit (Remote from the International Space Station) Anna Morgenstern (Tips for finding love in the new year) Erica Wark (New Year’s Eve party outfit ideas)

Wednesday, January 1 Performance by Aloe Blacc A look back at Robin Roberts’ Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans Michael Strahan interviews Rajah Caruth George Stephanopoulos and Bruce Springsteen

Thursday, January 2 Report on how AI can benefit small business owners Wendy Naugle ( People magazine Editor-in-Chief; preview of their “Beyond the Scale” edition) Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin ( Extreme Makeover: Home Edition ) Sasha Pieterse ( A Christmas Romance )

Friday, January 3 Performance by Mario Kathy Buccio (Winter fashion tips) Matt Rogers ( Las Culturistas ) The Right Stuff series: Lori Bergamotto (Meal kits) Report on how to reboot your finances in the new year

Saturday, January 4 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.