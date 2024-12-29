“GMA” Guest List: Ryan Seacrest, Cast of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and More to Appear Week of December 30th

This week "GMA" Previews the Fiesta Bowl, revisits Robin Roberts' "Hot Ones" and so much more!
by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 30th-January 4th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of December 30th-January 4th:

  • Monday, December 30
  • Tuesday, December 31
    • Laura Gassner Otting (Tips for landing a new job in the new year)
    • Lori Bergamotto (Fashion and beauty gift card deals)
    • Reports on how to clean and keep your chimney and furnace safe
    • Preview of the college football Fiesta Bowl
    • Ramit Sethi (Money for Couples)
    • Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Don Pettit (Remote from the International Space Station)
    • Anna Morgenstern (Tips for finding love in the new year)
    • Erica Wark (New Year’s Eve party outfit ideas)
  • Wednesday, January 1
    • Performance by Aloe Blacc
    • A look back at Robin Roberts’ Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans
    • Michael Strahan interviews Rajah Caruth
    • George Stephanopoulos and Bruce Springsteen
  • Thursday, January 2
    • Report on how AI can benefit small business owners
    • Wendy Naugle (People magazine Editor-in-Chief; preview of their “Beyond the Scale” edition)
    • Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition)
    • Sasha Pieterse (A Christmas Romance)
  • Friday, January 3
    • Performance by Mario
    • Kathy Buccio (Winter fashion tips)
    • Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas)
    • The Right Stuff series: Lori Bergamotto (Meal kits)
    • Report on how to reboot your finances in the new year
  • Saturday, January 4
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.