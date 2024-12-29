As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for December 30th-January 4th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of December 30th-January 4th:
- Monday, December 30
- Chef Joe Isidori (Favorite New Year’s Eve party appetizers)
- Will Ganss (Must-read books of 2024)
- Ryan Seacrest (Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest)
- Tuesday, December 31
- Laura Gassner Otting (Tips for landing a new job in the new year)
- Lori Bergamotto (Fashion and beauty gift card deals)
- Reports on how to clean and keep your chimney and furnace safe
- Preview of the college football Fiesta Bowl
- Ramit Sethi (Money for Couples)
- Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Don Pettit (Remote from the International Space Station)
- Anna Morgenstern (Tips for finding love in the new year)
- Erica Wark (New Year’s Eve party outfit ideas)
- Wednesday, January 1
- Performance by Aloe Blacc
- A look back at Robin Roberts’ Hot Ones challenge with host Sean Evans
- Michael Strahan interviews Rajah Caruth
- George Stephanopoulos and Bruce Springsteen
- Thursday, January 2
- Report on how AI can benefit small business owners
- Wendy Naugle (People magazine Editor-in-Chief; preview of their “Beyond the Scale” edition)
- Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (Extreme Makeover: Home Edition)
- Sasha Pieterse (A Christmas Romance)
- Friday, January 3
- Performance by Mario
- Kathy Buccio (Winter fashion tips)
- Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas)
- The Right Stuff series: Lori Bergamotto (Meal kits)
- Report on how to reboot your finances in the new year
- Saturday, January 4
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.