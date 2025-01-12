Plus Gina Rodriguez, Roy Wood Jr. Kaitlin Olson and others stop by to talk about their latest projects

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 13th-18th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of January 13th-18th:

Monday, January 13 Gina Rodriguez ( Will Trent Brooke Shields ( Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old ) Start Strong Financial series with Elizabeth Schulze

Tuesday, January 14 Anne Marie Anderson ( Cultivating Audacity ) A look at The JFK Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Kennedy Start Strong with Elizabeth Schulze

Wednesday, January 15 Keke Palmer ( One of Them Days ) Celebration of National Bagel Day Kaitlin Olson ( High Potential Gabriel Basso ( The Night Agent )

Thursday, January 16 Roy Wood Jr. ( New comedy special New Year, New You: Shaun T shares tips to get fit in the new year Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, January 17 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Los Angeles Strong: Updates and ways to help those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires

Saturday, January 18 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.