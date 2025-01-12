As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 13th-18th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 13th-18th:
- Monday, January 13
- Gina Rodriguez (Will Trent)
- Brooke Shields (Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old)
- Start Strong Financial series with Elizabeth Schulze
- Tuesday, January 14
- Anne Marie Anderson (Cultivating Audacity)
- A look at The JFK Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Kennedy
- Start Strong with Elizabeth Schulze
- Wednesday, January 15
- Keke Palmer (One of Them Days)
- Celebration of National Bagel Day
- Kaitlin Olson (High Potential)
- Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent)
- Thursday, January 16
- Roy Wood Jr. (New comedy special)
- New Year, New You: Shaun T shares tips to get fit in the new year
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, January 17
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Los Angeles Strong: Updates and ways to help those affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires
- Saturday, January 18
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.