“GMA” Guest List: Julia Stiles, Ken Jennings and More to Appear Week of January 20th

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 20th-25th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 20th-25th:

  • Monday, January 20
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Report on the kickoff of the Unrivaled League
    • What WNBA players are doing during the off-season
  • Tuesday, January 21
    • Performance with LOCASH
    • Ken Jennings (Celebrity Jeopardy!)
    • Shop GMA: Start Strong wth Lori Bergamotto (Organizing tips)
  • Wednesday, January 22
    • GMA YA Book Club January pick
    • Shop GMA: Start Strong with Lori Bergamotto (Bathroom organization tips)
    • First look at the new season of The Kardashians
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Products $20 or less)
  • Thursday, January 23
    • The 97th Oscars® nominations
  • Friday, January 24
    • Julia Stiles (Wish You Were Here)
    • Rebecca Yarros (Onyx Storm)
    • Report on a new brain implant surgery that helps people with seizures
    • The top food and nutrition trends to watch in 2025
    • The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Products to help with winter weather and snow)
  • Saturday, January 25
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.