As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 20th-25th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC

GMA Guests for the Week of January 20th-25th:

Monday, January 20 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Report on the kickoff of the Unrivaled League What WNBA players are doing during the off-season

Tuesday, January 21 Performance with LOCASH Ken Jennings ( Celebrity Jeopardy! Shop GMA: Start Strong wth Lori Bergamotto (Organizing tips)

Wednesday, January 22 GMA YA Book Club January pick Shop GMA: Start Strong with Lori Bergamotto (Bathroom organization tips) First look at the new season of The Kardashians Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Products $20 or less)

Thursday, January 23 The 97th Oscars® nominations

Friday, January 24 Julia Stiles ( Wish You Were Here ) Rebecca Yarros ( Onyx Storm ) Report on a new brain implant surgery that helps people with seizures The top food and nutrition trends to watch in 2025 The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Products to help with winter weather and snow)

Saturday, January 25 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.