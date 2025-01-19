As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 20th-25th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 20th-25th:
- Monday, January 20
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Report on the kickoff of the Unrivaled League
- What WNBA players are doing during the off-season
- Tuesday, January 21
- Performance with LOCASH
- Ken Jennings (Celebrity Jeopardy!)
- Shop GMA: Start Strong wth Lori Bergamotto (Organizing tips)
- Wednesday, January 22
- GMA YA Book Club January pick
- Shop GMA: Start Strong with Lori Bergamotto (Bathroom organization tips)
- First look at the new season of The Kardashians
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Products $20 or less)
- Thursday, January 23
- The 97th Oscars® nominations
- Friday, January 24
- Julia Stiles (Wish You Were Here)
- Rebecca Yarros (Onyx Storm)
- Report on a new brain implant surgery that helps people with seizures
- The top food and nutrition trends to watch in 2025
- The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Products to help with winter weather and snow)
- Saturday, January 25
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.