“GMA” Guest List; Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker and More to Appear Week of July 1st

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 1st-6th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 1st-6th:

  • Monday, July 1
    • Kahlana Barfield Brown (Tennis-inspired summer fashions)
    • Deals & Steals: Products made in America
    • GMA’s must-have summer reading list
    • Backyard BBQ ideas
  • Tuesday, July 2
    • Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker (Descendants: The Rise of Red)
    • GMA’s July Book Club pick
    • Chef David Nayfeld (Summer cooking)
    • Deals & Steals: Products made in America
  • Wednesday, July 3
    • Lauren Roberts (Reckless)
    • A visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan
    • Deals & Steals: Products made in America
    • Becky Worley (Best summer sunscreens)
  • Thursday, July 4
    • Carleigh Bodrug (Fourth of July recipes)
    • A visit to Haddonfield, New Jersey
      Report on weight-loss medications and muscle loss
    • Report on the best holiday sales
  • Friday, July 5
    • A visit to Pearland, Texas
    • Jess Sims (Summer super soakers)
    • Report on children and air tags
    • Fourth of July sales
    • Dr. Karen Becker (The Forever Dog Life)
  • Saturday, July 6
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

