As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 1st-6th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 1st-6th:

Monday, July 1 Kahlana Barfield Brown (Tennis-inspired summer fashions) Deals & Steals: Products made in America GMA ’s must-have summer reading list Backyard BBQ ideas

Tuesday, July 2 Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker ( Descendants: The Rise of Red ) GMA ’s July Book Club pick Chef David Nayfeld (Summer cooking) Deals & Steals: Products made in America

Wednesday, July 3 Lauren Roberts ( Reckless ) A visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan Deals & Steals: Products made in America Becky Worley (Best summer sunscreens)

Thursday, July 4 Carleigh Bodrug (Fourth of July recipes) A visit to Haddonfield, New Jersey

Report on weight-loss medications and muscle loss Report on the best holiday sales

Friday, July 5 A visit to Pearland, Texas Jess Sims (Summer super soakers) Report on children and air tags Fourth of July sales Dr. Karen Becker ( The Forever Dog Life )

Saturday, July 6 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.