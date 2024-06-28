As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 1st-6th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 1st-6th:
- Monday, July 1
- Kahlana Barfield Brown (Tennis-inspired summer fashions)
- Deals & Steals: Products made in America
- GMA’s must-have summer reading list
- Backyard BBQ ideas
- Tuesday, July 2
- Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker (Descendants: The Rise of Red)
- GMA’s July Book Club pick
- Chef David Nayfeld (Summer cooking)
- Deals & Steals: Products made in America
- Wednesday, July 3
- Lauren Roberts (Reckless)
- A visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Deals & Steals: Products made in America
- Becky Worley (Best summer sunscreens)
- Thursday, July 4
- Carleigh Bodrug (Fourth of July recipes)
- A visit to Haddonfield, New Jersey
Report on weight-loss medications and muscle loss
- Report on the best holiday sales
- Friday, July 5
- A visit to Pearland, Texas
- Jess Sims (Summer super soakers)
- Report on children and air tags
- Fourth of July sales
- Dr. Karen Becker (The Forever Dog Life)
- Saturday, July 6
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.