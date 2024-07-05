“GMA” Guest List: Serena Williams, Tyler Perry and More to Appear Week of July 8th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 8th-13th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 8th-13th:

  • Monday, July 8
    • Tyler Perry (Divorce in the Black)
    • Jenn Tran (The Bachelorette)
    • Daniel Silva (A Death in Cornwall)
    • Becky Worley (Testing the best summer sandals)
  • Tuesday, July 9
    • Erica Wark (Summer fashions)
    • Vanessa Williams (The Devil Wears Prada)
    • Report on the viral cottage cheese flatbread trend
    • Exclusive interview with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (True Gretch)
  • Wednesday, July 10
    • Serena Williams (New docuseries; ESPY Awards)
    • Kevin and Franklin Jonas (Claim to Fame)
    • Performance by Russell Dickerson
    • Report on a Dallas horse-therapy program making a difference for those with disabilities
  • Thursday, July 11
    • Cory Hardrict (Divorce in the Black)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Items $20 or less)
    • Report on an organization that is working to make baseball inclusive to those with disabilities
  • Friday, July 12
    • Report on this year’s ESPY Awards
    • Lori Bergamotto (Testing cold contraptions)
    • Blair Underwood (Longlegs)
  • Saturday, July 13
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.