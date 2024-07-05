As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 8th-13th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 8th-13th:

Monday, July 8 Tyler Perry ( Divorce in the Black ) Jenn Tran ( The Bachelorette ) Daniel Silva ( A Death in Cornwall ) Becky Worley (Testing the best summer sandals)

Tuesday, July 9 Erica Wark (Summer fashions) Vanessa Williams ( The Devil Wears Prada ) Report on the viral cottage cheese flatbread trend Exclusive interview with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ( True Gretch )

Wednesday, July 10 Serena Williams (New docuseries; ESPY Awards) Kevin and Franklin Jonas ( Claim to Fame ) Performance by Russell Dickerson Report on a Dallas horse-therapy program making a difference for those with disabilities

Thursday, July 11 Cory Hardrict ( Divorce in the Black ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Items $20 or less) Report on an organization that is working to make baseball inclusive to those with disabilities

Friday, July 12 Report on this year’s ESPY Awards Lori Bergamotto (Testing cold contraptions) Blair Underwood ( Longlegs )

Saturday, July 13 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.