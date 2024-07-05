As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for July 8th-13th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 8th-13th:
- Monday, July 8
- Tyler Perry (Divorce in the Black)
- Jenn Tran (The Bachelorette)
- Daniel Silva (A Death in Cornwall)
- Becky Worley (Testing the best summer sandals)
- Tuesday, July 9
- Erica Wark (Summer fashions)
- Vanessa Williams (The Devil Wears Prada)
- Report on the viral cottage cheese flatbread trend
- Exclusive interview with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (True Gretch)
- Wednesday, July 10
- Serena Williams (New docuseries; ESPY Awards)
- Kevin and Franklin Jonas (Claim to Fame)
- Performance by Russell Dickerson
- Report on a Dallas horse-therapy program making a difference for those with disabilities
- Thursday, July 11
- Cory Hardrict (Divorce in the Black)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Items $20 or less)
- Report on an organization that is working to make baseball inclusive to those with disabilities
- Friday, July 12
- Report on this year’s ESPY Awards
- Lori Bergamotto (Testing cold contraptions)
- Blair Underwood (Longlegs)
- Saturday, July 13
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.