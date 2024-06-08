“GMA” Guest List: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure First Look and More Slated for Week of June 10th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 10th-15th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of June 10th-15th:

  • Monday, June 10
  • Tuesday, June 11
    • Griffin Dunne (The Friday Afternoon Club)
    • Chef Michael Symon (Father’s Day recipe ideas)
    • Report on single women and home ownership
  • Wednesday, June 12
    • Deals & Steals Summer Spectacular with Tory Johnson
    • Tony Hale (Inside Out 2)
    • Interview with survivors of the Sandy Hook mass shooting
  • Thursday, June 13
    • Deals & Steals Summer Spectacular with Tory Johnson
    • Ayo Edebiri and Maya Hawke (Inside Out 2)
  • Friday, June 14
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • Report on the popular game of mahjong
    • A deserving dad receives a surprise Father’s Day makeover
  • Saturday, June 15
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.