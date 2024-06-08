As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 10th-15th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 10th-15th:
- Monday, June 10
- Andrew McCarthy (BRATS)
- Celebration of ‘80s fashion
- Surprise for a deserving hockey fan during the Stanley Cup Final
- Chef Claire Saffitz
- First look at Walt Disney World’s new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
- Tuesday, June 11
- Griffin Dunne (The Friday Afternoon Club)
- Chef Michael Symon (Father’s Day recipe ideas)
- Report on single women and home ownership
- Wednesday, June 12
- Deals & Steals Summer Spectacular with Tory Johnson
- Tony Hale (Inside Out 2)
- Interview with survivors of the Sandy Hook mass shooting
- Thursday, June 13
- Deals & Steals Summer Spectacular with Tory Johnson
- Ayo Edebiri and Maya Hawke (Inside Out 2)
- Friday, June 14
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Report on the popular game of mahjong
- A deserving dad receives a surprise Father’s Day makeover
- Saturday, June 15
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.