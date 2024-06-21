As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 24th-29th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 24th-29th:

Monday, June 24 Performance by Carly Pearce Josh Groban (Jimmy Awards) Report on the financial trend of “spaving” Lori Bergamotto reports from the WhoaZone near Detroit, Michigan Bucket List on a Budget: Taylor’s Version (How to get to the Eras Tour and build a trip around it on a budget)

Tuesday, June 25 Chef Renato Poliafito ( Dolci! ) Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle magazine; previewing this year’s InStyle Awards) Cast of The Bear Tomi Adeyemi ( Children of Anguish and Anarchy )

Wednesday, June 26 Lynn Whitfield ( The Chi ) Taye Diggs ( Disney Jr.’s Ariel ) Ashan Singh reports on the new summer trend of summer snow skiing and snowboarding

Thursday, June 27 Randy Travis Lindsay Lohan Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, June 28 The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best summer grills) Victor Oquendo on surfboarding in Miami GMA June Buzz Pick Performance by David Archuleta

Saturday, June 29 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



