“GMA” Guest List: Lindsay Lohan, Josh Groban and More to Appear Week of June 24th

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 24th-29th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 24th-29th:

  • Monday, June 24
    • Performance by Carly Pearce
    • Josh Groban (Jimmy Awards)
    • Report on the financial trend of “spaving”
    • Lori Bergamotto reports from the WhoaZone near Detroit, Michigan
    • Bucket List on a Budget: Taylor’s Version (How to get to the Eras Tour and build a trip around it on a budget)
  • Tuesday, June 25
    • Chef Renato Poliafito (Dolci!)
    • Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle magazine; previewing this year’s InStyle Awards)
    • Cast of The Bear 
    • Tomi Adeyemi (Children of Anguish and Anarchy)
  • Wednesday, June 26
    • Lynn Whitfield (The Chi)
    • Taye Diggs (Disney Jr.’s Ariel)
    • Ashan Singh reports on the new summer trend of summer snow skiing and snowboarding
  • Thursday, June 27
    • Randy Travis
    • Lindsay Lohan
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 28
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best summer grills)
    • Victor Oquendo on surfboarding in Miami
    • GMA June Buzz Pick
    • Performance by David Archuleta
  • Saturday, June 29
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.