As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 24th-29th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 24th-29th:
- Monday, June 24
- Performance by Carly Pearce
- Josh Groban (Jimmy Awards)
- Report on the financial trend of “spaving”
- Lori Bergamotto reports from the WhoaZone near Detroit, Michigan
- Bucket List on a Budget: Taylor’s Version (How to get to the Eras Tour and build a trip around it on a budget)
- Tuesday, June 25
- Chef Renato Poliafito (Dolci!)
- Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle magazine; previewing this year’s InStyle Awards)
- Cast of The Bear
- Tomi Adeyemi (Children of Anguish and Anarchy)
- Wednesday, June 26
- Lynn Whitfield (The Chi)
- Taye Diggs (Disney Jr.’s Ariel)
- Ashan Singh reports on the new summer trend of summer snow skiing and snowboarding
- Thursday, June 27
- Randy Travis
- Lindsay Lohan
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 28
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best summer grills)
- Victor Oquendo on surfboarding in Miami
- GMA June Buzz Pick
- Performance by David Archuleta
- Saturday, June 29
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.