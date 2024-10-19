Alessia Cara stops by for a special performance, and David Henry and Janice Leann Brown also join the show.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 21st-26th:

Monday, October 21 Performance by Alessia Cara Jenny Slate ( Lifeform ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Deborah Roberts interviews first lady Dr. Jill Biden

Tuesday, October 22 Bethany Joy Lenz ( Dinner for Vampires ) Kara Jillian Brown ( InStyle magazine; Beauty Award winners) Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers star) David Henrie and Janice Leann Brown ( Wizards Beyond Waverly Place )

Wednesday, October 23 Deals & Steals with ABC Tory Johnson (Free shipping deals) Tom Holland University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley Pat Houston and Marty Callner (New Whitney Houston concert movie)

Thursday, October 24 Performance by the Broadway cast of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical David Greenberg ( John Lewis: A Life ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Free shipping deals) Dr. Jessica Shepherd ( Generation M )

Friday, October 25 Nicole Scherzinger ( Sunset Blvd. ) Elton John Katie Brayben and Jake Shears ( Tammy )

Saturday, October 26 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



