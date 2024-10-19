“GMA” Guest List: Elton John, Dr. Jill Biden, and More to Appear Week of October 21st

Alessia Cara stops by for a special performance, and David Henry and Janice Leann Brown also join the show.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 21st-26th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 21st-26th:

  • Monday, October 21
    • Performance by Alessia Cara
    • Jenny Slate (Lifeform)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Deborah Roberts interviews first lady Dr. Jill Biden
  • Tuesday, October 22
    • Bethany Joy Lenz (Dinner for Vampires)
    • Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle magazine; Beauty Award winners)
    • Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers star)
    • David Henrie and Janice Leann Brown (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
  • Wednesday, October 23
    • Deals & Steals with ABC Tory Johnson (Free shipping deals)
    • Tom Holland
    • University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley
    • Pat Houston and Marty Callner (New Whitney Houston concert movie)
  • Thursday, October 24
    • Performance by the Broadway cast of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
    • David Greenberg (John Lewis: A Life)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Free shipping deals)
    • Dr. Jessica Shepherd (Generation M)
  • Friday, October 25
    • Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.)
    • Elton John
    • Katie Brayben and Jake Shears (Tammy)
  • Saturday, October 26
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.