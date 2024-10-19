As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 21st-26th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 21st-26th:
- Monday, October 21
- Performance by Alessia Cara
- Jenny Slate (Lifeform)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Deborah Roberts interviews first lady Dr. Jill Biden
- Tuesday, October 22
- Bethany Joy Lenz (Dinner for Vampires)
- Kara Jillian Brown (InStyle magazine; Beauty Award winners)
- Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers star)
- David Henrie and Janice Leann Brown (Wizards Beyond Waverly Place)
- Wednesday, October 23
- Deals & Steals with ABC Tory Johnson (Free shipping deals)
- Tom Holland
- University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley
- Pat Houston and Marty Callner (New Whitney Houston concert movie)
- Thursday, October 24
- Performance by the Broadway cast of A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
- David Greenberg (John Lewis: A Life)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Free shipping deals)
- Dr. Jessica Shepherd (Generation M)
- Friday, October 25
- Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.)
- Elton John
- Katie Brayben and Jake Shears (Tammy)
- Saturday, October 26
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.