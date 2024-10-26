Plus last minute Halloween tips and performances by SEVENTEEN, and the cast of "Hadestown"

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 28th-November 1st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st:

Monday, October 28 Ginny and Bitsy ( SuperKitties John David Washington, Malcolm Washington and Danielle Deadwyler ( The Piano Lesson ) Audra McDonald ( Gypsy ) Lori Bergamotto (Last-minute Halloween party ideas)

Tuesday, October 29 Milly Almodovar (Skincare tips) Da’Vine Joy Randolph ( Only Murders in the Building Eva Longoria ( My Mexican Kitchen ) Performance by the cast of Hadestown

Wednesday, October 30 Performance by SEVENTEEN GMA ’s November Book Club pick Keri Russell ( The Diplomat ) Lori Bergamotto (Halloween costume ideas)

Thursday, October 31 Halloween-inspired Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Babs Costello (Last-minute Halloween party ideas) Family Halloween costume competition Performance by Jason Derulo

Friday, November 1 Ashan Singh reports on Diwali Jennifer Grey and Jesse Eisenberg ( A Real Pain ) Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman

Saturday, November 2 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.