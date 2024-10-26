As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 28th-November 1st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st:
- Monday, October 28
- Ginny and Bitsy (SuperKitties)
- John David Washington, Malcolm Washington and Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson)
- Audra McDonald (Gypsy)
- Lori Bergamotto (Last-minute Halloween party ideas)
- Tuesday, October 29
- Milly Almodovar (Skincare tips)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building)
- Eva Longoria (My Mexican Kitchen)
- Performance by the cast of Hadestown
- Wednesday, October 30
- Performance by SEVENTEEN
- GMA’s November Book Club pick
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Lori Bergamotto (Halloween costume ideas)
- Thursday, October 31
- Halloween-inspired Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Babs Costello (Last-minute Halloween party ideas)
- Family Halloween costume competition
- Performance by Jason Derulo
- Friday, November 1
- Ashan Singh reports on Diwali
- Jennifer Grey and Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman
- Saturday, November 2
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.