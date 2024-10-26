“GMA” Guest List: Eva Longoria, Keri Russel and More to Appear Week of October 28th

Plus last minute Halloween tips and performances by SEVENTEEN, and the cast of "Hadestown"
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 28th-November 1st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of October 28th-November 1st:

  • Monday, October 28
    • Ginny and Bitsy (SuperKitties)
    • John David Washington, Malcolm Washington and Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson)
    • Audra McDonald (Gypsy)
    • Lori Bergamotto (Last-minute Halloween party ideas)
  • Tuesday, October 29
    • Milly Almodovar (Skincare tips)
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building)
    • Eva Longoria (My Mexican Kitchen)
    • Performance by the cast of Hadestown
  • Wednesday, October 30
    • Performance by SEVENTEEN
    • GMA’s November Book Club pick
    • Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
    • Lori Bergamotto (Halloween costume ideas)
  • Thursday, October 31
    • Halloween-inspired Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Babs Costello (Last-minute Halloween party ideas)
    • Family Halloween costume competition
    • Performance by Jason Derulo
  • Friday, November 1
    • Ashan Singh reports on Diwali
    • Jennifer Grey and Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
    • Oprah’s Favorite Things with Adam Glassman
  • Saturday, November 2
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

