As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 23rd-28th:

  • Monday, September 23
    • Nicholas Sparks (Counting Miracles)
    • Adam Brody and Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
    • Tory Johnson and a September Savings Spectacular Deals & Steals
    • Lauren Greenfield (Social Studies)
  • Tuesday, September 24
    • Aaron Zebley and Andrew Goldstein (Interference: The Inside Story of Trump, Russia, and the Mueller Investigation)
    • September Savings Spectacular Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Kate Winslet (Lee)
    • Uzo Aduba (The Road Is Good)
    • Shailene Woodley (Three Women)
  • Wednesday, September 25
    • Money Smart Series: (How to invest on a budget)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson: (Lara Spencer’s favorite things)
    • Niecy Nash-Betts (Grotesquerie)
    • Joshua Jackson (Doctor Odyssey)
  • Thursday, September 26
    • Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Lara Spencer’s favorites)
    • Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building)
  • Friday, September 27
    • Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Award winners
    • Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie à Deux)
    • New Kids On The Block
  • Saturday, September 21
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

