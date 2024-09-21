As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 23rd-28th:

Monday, September 23 Nicholas Sparks ( Counting Miracles ) Adam Brody and Kristen Bell ( Nobody Wants This ) Tory Johnson and a September Savings Spectacular Deals & Steals Lauren Greenfield ( Social Studies )

Tuesday, September 24 Aaron Zebley and Andrew Goldstein (I nterference: The Inside Story of Trump, Russia, and the Mueller Investigation ) September Savings Spectacular Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Kate Winslet ( Lee ) Uzo Aduba ( The Road Is Good ) Shailene Woodley ( Three Women )

Wednesday, September 25 Money Smart Series: (How to invest on a budget) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson: (Lara Spencer’s favorite things) Niecy Nash-Betts ( Grotesquerie ) Joshua Jackson ( Doctor Odyssey )

Thursday, September 26 Javier Bardem ( Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Lara Spencer’s favorites) Da’Vine Joy Randolph ( Only Murders in the Building )

Friday, September 27 Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Award winners Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga ( Joker: Folie à Deux ) New Kids On The Block

Saturday, September 21 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



