As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 23rd-28th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 23rd-28th:
- Monday, September 23
- Nicholas Sparks (Counting Miracles)
- Adam Brody and Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Tory Johnson and a September Savings Spectacular Deals & Steals
- Lauren Greenfield (Social Studies)
- Tuesday, September 24
- Aaron Zebley and Andrew Goldstein (Interference: The Inside Story of Trump, Russia, and the Mueller Investigation)
- September Savings Spectacular Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Kate Winslet (Lee)
- Uzo Aduba (The Road Is Good)
- Shailene Woodley (Three Women)
- Wednesday, September 25
- Money Smart Series: (How to invest on a budget)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson: (Lara Spencer’s favorite things)
- Niecy Nash-Betts (Grotesquerie)
- Joshua Jackson (Doctor Odyssey)
- Thursday, September 26
- Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson (Lara Spencer’s favorites)
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building)
- Friday, September 27
- Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Best Snack Award winners
- Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga (Joker: Folie à Deux)
- New Kids On The Block
- Saturday, September 21
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
