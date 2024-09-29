The show also celebrates "Power in Pink Day" in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 30th-October 5th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC's long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 5th:

Monday, September 30 Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth ( Lonely Planet ) John “MrBallen” Allen ( MrBallen Presents: Strange, Dark & Mysterious: The Graphic Stories ) GMA’s October book club pick Performance by Luke Bryan

Tuesday, October 1 Power in Pink Day in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month Performance by Rachel Platten Special edition of Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Dr. Karen Knudsen (The American Cancer Society)

Wednesday, October 2 Patrice Jetter and Ted Passon ( Patrice: The Movie ) Shop GMA Series with Lori Bergamotto (Fall denim) Peter Krause ( 9-1-1 ) TikTok star Reesa Teesa ( Who TF Did I Marry?! ) Performance by Pepe Aguilar

Thursday, October 3 Star Donaldson (Byrdie Breakthrough Beauty Awards, featuring products $50 or less) Sarah Paulson ( Hold Your Breath ) Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles NFL star quarterback) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, October 4 The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Bras) John Quiñones ( What Would You Do? ) Chef Chuck Hughes ( Chuck’s Home Cooking )

Saturday, October 5 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



