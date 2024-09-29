“GMA” Guest List: Liam Hemsworth, Jalen Hurts and More to Appear Week of September 30th

The show also celebrates "Power in Pink Day" in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 30th-October 5th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 5th:

  • Monday, September 30
    • Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth (Lonely Planet)
    • John “MrBallen” Allen (MrBallen Presents: Strange, Dark & Mysterious: The Graphic Stories)
    • GMA’s October book club pick
    • Performance by Luke Bryan
  • Tuesday, October 1
    • Power in Pink Day in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    • Performance by Rachel Platten
    • Special edition of Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Dr. Karen Knudsen (The American Cancer Society)
  • Wednesday, October 2
    • Patrice Jetter and Ted Passon (Patrice: The Movie)
    • Shop GMA Series with Lori Bergamotto (Fall denim)
    • Peter Krause (9-1-1)
    • TikTok star Reesa Teesa (Who TF Did I Marry?!)
    • Performance by Pepe Aguilar
  • Thursday, October 3
    • Star Donaldson (Byrdie Breakthrough Beauty Awards, featuring products $50 or less)
    • Sarah Paulson (Hold Your Breath)
    • Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles NFL star quarterback)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, October 4
    • The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Bras)
    • John Quiñones (What Would You Do?)
    • Chef Chuck Hughes (Chuck’s Home Cooking)
  • Saturday, October 5
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

