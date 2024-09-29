As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 30th-October 5th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 30th-October 5th:
- Monday, September 30
- Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth (Lonely Planet)
- John “MrBallen” Allen (MrBallen Presents: Strange, Dark & Mysterious: The Graphic Stories)
- GMA’s October book club pick
- Performance by Luke Bryan
- Tuesday, October 1
- Power in Pink Day in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Performance by Rachel Platten
- Special edition of Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Dr. Karen Knudsen (The American Cancer Society)
- Wednesday, October 2
- Patrice Jetter and Ted Passon (Patrice: The Movie)
- Shop GMA Series with Lori Bergamotto (Fall denim)
- Peter Krause (9-1-1)
- TikTok star Reesa Teesa (Who TF Did I Marry?!)
- Performance by Pepe Aguilar
- Thursday, October 3
- Star Donaldson (Byrdie Breakthrough Beauty Awards, featuring products $50 or less)
- Sarah Paulson (Hold Your Breath)
- Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles NFL star quarterback)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 4
- The Right Stuff with Lori Bergamotto (Bras)
- John Quiñones (What Would You Do?)
- Chef Chuck Hughes (Chuck’s Home Cooking)
- Saturday, October 5
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.