GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 12th-16th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 12th-16th

  • Monday, August 12
    • Performance by Nicky Jam
    • Money Monday: Courtney Alev (Tips on how to bounce back from overspending this summer)
    • Lynne Hughes (Comfort Zone Camps)
  • Tuesday, August 13
    • Performance by Tiera Kennedy
    • Sarah Eggenberger (Editor-at-Large, NewBeauty; products and tips for summer hair)
    • Exclusive look at the new Intuit Dome with Gillian Zucker (Los Angeles Clippers)
    • Amanda Litman (Run for Something; working with millennials interested in running for state and local office)
  • Wednesday, August 14
    • Tyrese Gibson (1992)
    • Christiane Cordero reports on “America in One Room: The Youth Vote”
    • Lisa Collum (Top Score Writing, Inc; discusses her personal story and thoughts on how to make student’s lives better)
    • U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde (R-Wis.)
  • Thursday, August 15
    • Mike Colter (Industry)
    • U.S. Mint director Ventris C. Gibson exclusively reveals the last five quarters in the American Women quarters program, which features notable women in U.S. history
    • Kelly Senyei (Just a Taste; back-to-school lunch ideas)
  • Friday, August 16
    • Chef Mike Puma (Gotham Burger Social Club; recipe for frickles)
    • Matt Damon and Casey Affleck (The Instigators)
    • Elizabeth Schulze reports on childcare issues and how childcare needs impact the presidential election

