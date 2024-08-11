GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 12th-16th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 12th-16th

Monday, August 12 Performance by Nicky Jam Money Monday: Courtney Alev (Tips on how to bounce back from overspending this summer) Lynne Hughes (Comfort Zone Camps)

Tuesday, August 13 Performance by Tiera Kennedy Sarah Eggenberger (Editor-at-Large, NewBeauty; products and tips for summer hair) Exclusive look at the new Intuit Dome with Gillian Zucker (Los Angeles Clippers) Amanda Litman (Run for Something; working with millennials interested in running for state and local office)

Wednesday, August 14 Tyrese Gibson ( 1992 ) Christiane Cordero reports on “America in One Room: The Youth Vote” Lisa Collum (Top Score Writing, Inc; discusses her personal story and thoughts on how to make student’s lives better) U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde (R-Wis.)

Thursday, August 15 Mike Colter ( Industry ) U.S. Mint director Ventris C. Gibson exclusively reveals the last five quarters in the American Women quarters program, which features notable women in U.S. history Kelly Senyei ( Just a Taste ; back-to-school lunch ideas)

Friday, August 16 Chef Mike Puma (Gotham Burger Social Club; recipe for frickles) Matt Damon and Casey Affleck ( The Instigators ) Elizabeth Schulze reports on childcare issues and how childcare needs impact the presidential election



