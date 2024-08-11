GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 12th-16th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 12th-16th
- Monday, August 12
- Performance by Nicky Jam
- Money Monday: Courtney Alev (Tips on how to bounce back from overspending this summer)
- Lynne Hughes (Comfort Zone Camps)
- Tuesday, August 13
- Performance by Tiera Kennedy
- Sarah Eggenberger (Editor-at-Large, NewBeauty; products and tips for summer hair)
- Exclusive look at the new Intuit Dome with Gillian Zucker (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Amanda Litman (Run for Something; working with millennials interested in running for state and local office)
- Wednesday, August 14
- Tyrese Gibson (1992)
- Christiane Cordero reports on “America in One Room: The Youth Vote”
- Lisa Collum (Top Score Writing, Inc; discusses her personal story and thoughts on how to make student’s lives better)
- U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde (R-Wis.)
- Thursday, August 15
- Mike Colter (Industry)
- U.S. Mint director Ventris C. Gibson exclusively reveals the last five quarters in the American Women quarters program, which features notable women in U.S. history
- Kelly Senyei (Just a Taste; back-to-school lunch ideas)
- Friday, August 16
- Chef Mike Puma (Gotham Burger Social Club; recipe for frickles)
- Matt Damon and Casey Affleck (The Instigators)
- Elizabeth Schulze reports on childcare issues and how childcare needs impact the presidential election
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.