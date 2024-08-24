“GMA3” Guest List: Charlamagne tha God, Don Louis and More to Appear Week of August 26th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 26th-30th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 26th-30th

  • Monday, August 26 – Money Monday
    • Elizabeth Schulze (Shrinkflation, how to pay down credit cards, and the trend of more single women purchasing real estate)
    • Nicole Lapin (Financing for homebuyers)
    • Tori Dunlap (entrepreneur; tips on how to be financially savvy)
  • Tuesday, August 27 – Trailblazing Women
    • Alexis Christoforous
    • UPS driver Tiffany Guess (Paving the way for women in a male-dominated field)
    • Brandee Younger (Harpist)
    • 12-year-old Aaminah Abdrabboh on breaking barriers
  • Wednesday, August 28 – Summer Cooking
    • Chef Anthony Vitolo (“Vitolo” and “Emilios Ballato”)
    • Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Foods from the U.S. Open)
    • Chef Eric Adjepong (Salmon skewers and sorbet; Wildcard Kitchen)
  • Thursday, August 29
    • Dr. Darien Sutton (Latest in medical news and answers viewer questions)
    • Ginger Zee takes viewers inside the eye of a hurricane
    • Visit to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx
    • Ali Rosen (15 Minute Meals)
    • Charlamagne tha God (Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks)
  • Friday, August 30 – Roots and Rhythms Celebrating Black Voices in Country Music
    • Performance by Don Louis
    • Phil Lipof iInterviews members of The War And Treaty)
    • Kyra Phillips interviews Rhiannon Giddens and Cleve Francis (tracing the history of African Americans in country music)
    • Mike Muse interviews Charlene Polite Corley and Amanda Martinez (Challenges of diversity in country music)

