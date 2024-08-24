GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 26th-30th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 26th-30th
- Monday, August 26 – Money Monday
- Elizabeth Schulze (Shrinkflation, how to pay down credit cards, and the trend of more single women purchasing real estate)
- Nicole Lapin (Financing for homebuyers)
- Tori Dunlap (entrepreneur; tips on how to be financially savvy)
- Tuesday, August 27 – Trailblazing Women
- Alexis Christoforous
- UPS driver Tiffany Guess (Paving the way for women in a male-dominated field)
- Brandee Younger (Harpist)
- 12-year-old Aaminah Abdrabboh on breaking barriers
- Wednesday, August 28 – Summer Cooking
- Chef Anthony Vitolo (“Vitolo” and “Emilios Ballato”)
- Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Foods from the U.S. Open)
- Chef Eric Adjepong (Salmon skewers and sorbet; Wildcard Kitchen)
- Thursday, August 29
- Dr. Darien Sutton (Latest in medical news and answers viewer questions)
- Ginger Zee takes viewers inside the eye of a hurricane
- Visit to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx
- Ali Rosen (15 Minute Meals)
- Charlamagne tha God (Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks)
- Friday, August 30 – Roots and Rhythms Celebrating Black Voices in Country Music
- Performance by Don Louis
- Phil Lipof iInterviews members of The War And Treaty)
- Kyra Phillips interviews Rhiannon Giddens and Cleve Francis (tracing the history of African Americans in country music)
- Mike Muse interviews Charlene Polite Corley and Amanda Martinez (Challenges of diversity in country music)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.