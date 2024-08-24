GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 26th-30th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 26th-30th

Monday, August 26 – Money Monday Elizabeth Schulze (Shrinkflation, how to pay down credit cards, and the trend of more single women purchasing real estate) Nicole Lapin (Financing for homebuyers) Tori Dunlap (entrepreneur; tips on how to be financially savvy)

Tuesday, August 27 – Trailblazing Women Alexis Christoforous UPS driver Tiffany Guess (Paving the way for women in a male-dominated field) Brandee Younger (Harpist) 12-year-old Aaminah Abdrabboh on breaking barriers

Wednesday, August 28 – Summer Cooking Chef Anthony Vitolo (“Vitolo” and “Emilios Ballato”) Chef Alex Guarnaschelli (Foods from the U.S. Open) Chef Eric Adjepong (Salmon skewers and sorbet; Wildcard Kitchen )

Thursday, August 29 Dr. Darien Sutton (Latest in medical news and answers viewer questions) Ginger Zee takes viewers inside the eye of a hurricane Visit to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx Ali Rosen ( 15 Minute Meals ) Charlamagne tha God ( Get Honest or Die Lying: Why Small Talk Sucks )

Friday, August 30 – Roots and Rhythms Celebrating Black Voices in Country Music Performance by Don Louis Phil Lipof iInterviews members of The War And Treaty) Kyra Phillips interviews Rhiannon Giddens and Cleve Francis (tracing the history of African Americans in country music) Mike Muse interviews Charlene Polite Corley and Amanda Martinez (Challenges of diversity in country music)



