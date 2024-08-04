“GMA3” Guest List: Carrie Underwood, Ryan Reynolds and More to Appear Week of August 5th

by |
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 5th-9th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 5th-9th

  • Monday, August 5
    • Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
    • Melissa Urban (The New Whole30)
    • Performance by Carrie Underwood
  • Tuesday, August 6
    • New York Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh
    • Dr. Darien Sutton answers viewer questions
    • Jason Wright (Kindness Card Movement founder; spreading kindness around the world)
  • Wednesday, August 7
    • Kyra Phillips interviews artists featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s exhibit From Where I Stand
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Jonathan Hayward discusses the Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center’s performance of Summer for the City
  • Thursday, August 8
    • Myha’la (Industry)
    • Grace Bastidas (Parents magazine Editor-in-Chief; Parents Kids’ Sleep Awards)
    • DeMarco Morgan sits down with Mike Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, 10 years after her son was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri
    • Styles P (Rapper; work to eradicate food deserts in the United States)
  • Friday, August 9
    • Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool & Wolverine)
    • Chef Eric Adjepong (Chesapeake crabcakes; Wildcard Kitchen)
    • Dr. Darien Sutton (Tips to prevent sun poisoning this summer)
    • Kayna Whitworth travels to a dairy farm in Fond du Lac county to talk with farmers about the presidential election and the issues of most concern as they head to the polls in November

