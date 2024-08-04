GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 5th-9th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 5th-9th
- Monday, August 5
- Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)
- Melissa Urban (The New Whole30)
- Performance by Carrie Underwood
- Tuesday, August 6
- New York Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh
- Dr. Darien Sutton answers viewer questions
- Jason Wright (Kindness Card Movement founder; spreading kindness around the world)
- Wednesday, August 7
- Kyra Phillips interviews artists featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s exhibit From Where I Stand
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Jonathan Hayward discusses the Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center’s performance of Summer for the City
- Thursday, August 8
- Myha’la (Industry)
- Grace Bastidas (Parents magazine Editor-in-Chief; Parents Kids’ Sleep Awards)
- DeMarco Morgan sits down with Mike Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, 10 years after her son was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri
- Styles P (Rapper; work to eradicate food deserts in the United States)
- Friday, August 9
- Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman (Deadpool & Wolverine)
- Chef Eric Adjepong (Chesapeake crabcakes; Wildcard Kitchen)
- Dr. Darien Sutton (Tips to prevent sun poisoning this summer)
- Kayna Whitworth travels to a dairy farm in Fond du Lac county to talk with farmers about the presidential election and the issues of most concern as they head to the polls in November
