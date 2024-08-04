GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of August 5th-9th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of August 5th-9th

Monday, August 5 Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood) Melissa Urban ( The New Whole30 ) Performance by Carrie Underwood

Tuesday, August 6 New York Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh Dr. Darien Sutton answers viewer questions Jason Wright (Kindness Card Movement founder; spreading kindness around the world)

Wednesday, August 7 Kyra Phillips interviews artists featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s exhibit From Where I Stand Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Jonathan Hayward discusses the Festival Orchestra of Lincoln Center’s performance of Summer for the City

Thursday, August 8 Myha’la ( Industry ) Grace Bastidas ( Parents magazine Editor-in-Chief; Parents Kids’ Sleep Awards) DeMarco Morgan sits down with Mike Brown’s mother, Lezley McSpadden, 10 years after her son was shot and killed by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri Styles P (Rapper; work to eradicate food deserts in the United States)

Friday, August 9 Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman ( Deadpool & Wolverine ) Chef Eric Adjepong (Chesapeake crabcakes; Wildcard Kitchen ) Dr. Darien Sutton (Tips to prevent sun poisoning this summer) Kayna Whitworth travels to a dairy farm in Fond du Lac county to talk with farmers about the presidential election and the issues of most concern as they head to the polls in November



